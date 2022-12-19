SM cornfield.jpg (copy)

The U.S. and Mexico plan to reach an agreement in January over a pending Mexican ban on imports of genetically modified corn, according to the Mexican foreign ministry.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

According to USDA, several senior Mexican officials visited with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Washington, D.C., on Friday to talk about a potential compromise on a dispute over biotech corn.

