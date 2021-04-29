The Mexican Supreme Court unanimously voted April 28 to open the entire country to fresh U.S. potatoes.
Mexico had limited fresh U.S. potato imports to within about 16 miles of the border. The court has now lifted that restriction.
Idaho Potato Commission President and CEO Frank Muir said the commission is thrilled with the long-awaited announcement.
“We don’t know the details of timing, but we are anxious to work with Idaho shippers and Mexican retailers to begin shipping Idaho potatoes beyond our current stores in Mexico,” he said. “We also anticipate doing our part in building the entire potato category in Mexico, including locally grown potatoes, through the advertising and promotions we will do to further expand usage of potatoes in Mexico."
He applauded the National Potato Council and Idaho’s senators and congressmen and their staffs in their "concerted efforts to see this announcement come to pass.”
NPC said U.S. fresh potato exports to Mexico in 2020 accounted for 106,000 metric tons and $60 million. The council estimates a market potential of $200 million per year within five years.
Mexico allowed U.S. fresh potato imports in 2003 only in the border area, a move seen as violating trade agreements. The Mexican government then allowed the U.S. full access starting in May 2014. The National Confederation of Potato Growers of Mexico sued, claiming regulators lack that authority. The April 28 ruling rejects that argument and affirms the government can issue regulations about food imports including fresh U.S. potatoes.
NPC Vice President of Trade Affairs Jared Balcom said in a release that the ruling is “consistent with Mexico’s obligations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and World Trade Organization."
The ruling “represents a major step forward in the U.S. potato industry’s efforts to provide consumers throughout Mexico access to fresh, healthy U.S-grown potatoes," he said.
“After decades of delay, we hope the ruling represents a light at the end of the tunnel and the Mexican regulators will immediately begin working on regulations to allow for the importation of fresh U.S. potatoes throughout their country,” he said.
NPC CEO Kam Quarles said the council looks forward to working with the Mexican government and its regulatory agencies “in immediately reinstating the rules to allow for fresh U.S. potatoes to be shipped and the normalization of trade between our countries.”
Mexican consumers and chip manufacturers “have waited way too long to access fresh U.S. potatoes,” Potatoes USA board Chairman Jaren Raybould said in a release. “We are hopeful that with this ruling, the authorities will quickly reimplement the market access agreement and allow for high quality U.S. potatoes to be enjoyed throughout Mexico.”
Potatoes USA Chief Marketing Officer John Toaspern said the U.S. can supply Mexico with a wide variety of fresh potatoes not currently produced there.
“Mexican retailers, foodservice operators, food manufacturers and ultimately Mexican consumers will benefit from this wide array of high-quality potatoes available year-round,” he said.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in an April 28 statement called the decision “important for American agriculture and for positive bilateral relations between the United States and Mexico. USDA has worked for years on a resolution. … We look forward to resuming bilateral technical engagements to finalize import requirements as soon as possible.”
“Decisions like this one today are important for long-term export growth,” he said.
Mexico is the third largest export market for U.S. potatoes including fresh, frozen and dehydrated, Potatoes USA said.