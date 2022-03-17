The National Potato Council has praised 33 members of Congress for calling on USDA to press Mexico regulators to honor an expanded trade deal.
U.S. fresh potatoes are allowed in Mexico within 16.15 miles of its border with the U.S. An earlier agreement allowed the U.S. full access, but Mexican producers successfully sued to stop the expansion in 2014. The Mexican Supreme Court in April 2021 restored full access.
The countries late last year concluded a work plan. Mexico officials in December toured U.S. potato operations in Colorado. They told USDA they were satisfied and that full market access should be available by February.
But Mexican regulators have demanded additional U.S. site visits this year as a prerequisite for reopening the full market. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and its counterpart agency in Mexico jointly announced Feb. 16 that access would be delayed well into 2022.
Mexico registers its processing companies to import U.S. fresh potatoes. It announced two registrations will be granted this year.
U.S. senators and representatives from both parties, in a March 14 letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, said neither requirement is part of the work plan.
They urged USDA work with Mexico regulators “to ensure that the trade deal is honored by expeditiously reinstating access for U.S. fresh potatoes and to express that any Mexican request for enhanced agricultural access to the U.S. should not be granted until this access is restored.”
Since Mexico appears to be continuing to avoid responsibility to restore access, “we request that APHIS explain its decision-making process to agree to these unscientific and inconsistent demands.”
The members of Congress are concerned the agency came to the agreement with its Mexico counterpart without consulting the domestic industry, “and that this may be indicative of the process that USDA is undertaking to restore fresh access.”
“The process that the U.S. is supposed to be pursuing is one to restore, not establish, access for these potatoes,” they wrote.
National Potato Council President Jared Balcom, a grower based in Pasco, Wash., said in a statement that the issue “has dragged on far too long, and we appreciate members of Congress for weighing in on behalf of America’s potato growers and the communities they support.
“Just when we thought Mexico was preparing to honor its trade commitments, we learned that they added last-minute requirements and reinterpreted the agreed-to work plan to once again prevent U.S. potatoes from gaining full market access,” he said.
The council is advising USDA and the U.S. government about the economic consequences of reducing or preventing trade, CEO Kam Quarles told Capital Press.
The council estimates inaction results in an estimated annualized loss of $150 million.
Quarles said the Mexican government has “indicated their intention to back away from certain commitments under this market access agreement, and only the U.S. government has the ability to push back and enforce the agreement as it was written. We’re advising the U.S. government of the impact of Mexico’s actions — the negative impact.”