A coalition of leading agricultural groups is applauding a bipartisan letter from 111 members of Congress to the U.S. Trade Representative and USDA urging stronger protections for U.S. food and wine exports.
The letter addresses the EU’s campaign to misuse protections for geographic indications — called GIs — and restrict the use of traditional wine terms to block competition from U.S. food and wine exports.
The EU has used GIs and wine terms in its trade agreements to prevent trade partners from importing non-EU products labeled with common food terms such as bologna, parmesan and chateau.
“This is a critical issue that erodes U.S. access to key markets overseas and poses a serious threat to the economic health of farmers, ranchers, food and beverage manufacturers and exporters here at home,” the letter states.
The effort was led by Reps. Jim Costa, D-Calif.; Jodey Arrington, R-Texas; Angie Craig, D-Minn.; Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.; Ron Kind, D-Wis.; Mike Gallagher, R- Wis.; Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif.; and Mike Kelly, R-Pa.
“For far too long, Europe has used unjustified trade barriers to block competition from high quality American-made cheese, meat and wine exports,” Jamie Castaneda, executive director of the Consortium for Common Food Names, said in a press release.
Europe is undermining global trade rules and weakening intellectual property protections internationally, he said.
The EU’s GI system started in the mid 1990s and has protections in place for about 1,000 food-related GIs.
“Most current EU GIs haven’t been a problem, and that illustrates that it’s possible to do GIs right without trampling on the rights of other competitors,” Shawna Morris, senior director of the consortium, told Capital Press.
“However, there are numerous GIs in the food and the wine space that have posed problems for U.S. exporters — and those are just the ones we know of to date,” she said.
“The EU has been negotiating with several markets over the past few years and has additional trade agreements in the works. All seek to mandate various restrictions on the use of common food and wine terms in order to hamper competition from other non-EU suppliers,” she said.
The EU has pursued the tactic in at least a dozen trade agreements, she said.
The proliferation of EU trade agreements and the inclusion of common name restrictions are making it clear the U.S. needs to step up its game to more directly combat the EU’s efforts to impede trade and fair competition, she said.
“We’ve seen too many cases now where countries are quite simply disregarding their own IP (intellectual property) rules and imposing restrictions on terms even when they were widely used in those markets before the EU deal,” she said.
The U.S needs “a committed policy of pursuing clear and specific safeguards for common food and wine terms to make it explicit the types of products our trading partners are obligated to continue to let us export to their markets,” she said.
The U.S. dairy industry alone could be hit with $9.5 billion to $20 billion in losses over three years if the EU is successful in expanding restrictions on the use of generic terms, according to a 2019 study commissioned by the consortium.