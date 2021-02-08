WASHINGTON, D.C. — The chairs and ranking members of the six House agriculture subcommittees were announced on Monday.
Rep. David Scott, chairman of the Agriculture Committee, announced the election of the Democratic subcommittee chairs.
"Each of these members is well-suited to take on the task of the very important issues facing the subcommittees," Scott, a Georgia Democrat, said in a statement.
Pennsylvania Rep. G.T. Thompson, a Republican, also announced the six GOP members who will serve as subcommittee "ranking members," the most senior minority members.
Industry leaders say it's important for farmers to know these names and what they represent.
Subcommittee chairs
Jim Costa, D-Calif., Livestock and Foreign Agriculture: Fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and dairy are priorities for Costa. He has helped farmers convert to newer engines that meet air quality standards and secured funding for drip irrigation systems.
He recently called on USDA to prioritize farmworker safety.
Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., Conservation and Forestry: In 2020, the American Farm Bureau Federation awarded Spanberger the "Friend of Farm Bureau" award for her support of crop and livestock producers.
Spanberger supports the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA and has increased voluntary conservation programs.
Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations: Hayes is known for dairy advocacy, including pushing to open international markets and co-sponsoring legislation to expand USDA's Milk Donation program.
Antonio Delgado, D-N.Y., Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit: Delgado's key issues are expanding rural broadband access and supporting rural hospitals.
Delgado also helped make farmers eligible for Small Business Administration loans.
Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., General Farm Commodities and Risk Management: Bustos is known for investing in rural communities and healthcare systems and combating opioid and heroin crises.
Bustos has also pushed legislation to support young farmers.
Stacey Plaskett, D-U.S. Virgin Islands, Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research: Plaskett helped shape the 2018 Farm Bill and has voted in favor of rural broadband investments.
Ranking members
Austin Scott, R-Ga., General Farm Commodities and Risk Management: Scott has welcomed new dicamba registrations, advocated on behalf of nut growers and is now pushing for protections for U.S. blueberry producers hurt by imports.
On Feb. 4, Scott introduced a bill that would raise the borrowing ability of the Commodity Credit Corporation from $30 billion to $68 billion.
Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit: Fischbach is a strong supporter of the ethanol industry, opposes a federal minimum wage hike, supports "smaller and more (meat) processors" and wants to rein in over-regulation by the Environmental Protection Agency.
On trade, Fischbach said she generally sided with former President Donald Trump.
Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., Conservation and Forestry: Last year, LaMalfa was a strong advocate for the Water Resources Development Act, a package to fund Western water projects.
He is also known for opposing Gov. Gavin Newsom's lockdown orders and supporting restoring water to Klamath Basin farmers.
Don Bacon, R-Neb., Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations: Bacon has introduced legislation to help farmers participate in voluntary carbon markets and voted against bills that sought to limit the number of H-2A visas.
Jim Baird, R-Ind., Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research: Baird is known for supporting university research in agriculture and advocating on behalf of hog and poultry farmers.
Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., Livestock and Foreign Agriculture: Johnson advocates on behalf of veterinarians, spoke in favor of de-listing the gray wolf, introduced legislation to provide more price reporting in the cattle industry and is now pushing to allow state-inspected meat to be sold across state lines through e-commerce.