According to a new report from London-based market research firm Brand Essence, the market for agricultural robots is flourishing worldwide and is expected to grow.
The report estimates that the global market for agricultural robots was valued at $4.56 billion in 2020, continues to grow in 2022 and is expected to reach a $26.68 billion value by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate of 28.7%.
Many factors are driving the growing popularity of on-farm robotics, including the increasing cost of labor and advancements in technology.
COVID-19 further increased global demand for agricultural robots. According to the report, more companies the past few years have deployed on-farm robots to reduce risks of human contamination during the pandemic and to fill labor gaps.
The report, which covered Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas, found that North America is poised to lead the movement toward agricultural robotics.
"North America is anticipated to dominate the global agriculture robotics market due to the high labor cost, increasing technological advancements, early adoption of advanced technology in the field of agriculture and presence of key players in this region," the report says.
Experts from the market research firm predict that countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan and South Korea, will follow North America as leaders in producing and adopting agricultural robots in the next several years.
Researchers and robotics companies have already invented robots that can perform a wide spectrum of tasks, and robots capable of more fine-tuned tasks are expected in the future.
On livestock operations, robots now exist that can automatically milk, wash, castrate animals and perform other tasks.
On crop farms, agricultural robots assist farmers with many duties, including with weeding, spraying, trimming, planting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis.
Worldwide, according to the report, the most common task robots are used for in agriculture is harvesting.
The report identifies several top players in the agriculture robotics market. These include AGCO, AgJunction Inc., Autonomous Solutions inc., Autonomous Tractor Corp., BouMatic LLC, Clearpath Robotics, DeLaval, GEA Group, Deere & Co., DJI and Lely.
