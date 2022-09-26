As producers plan for the next growing season, they need to keep in mind that an array of factors will impact fertilizer prices, an economist says.
“We’ve reached historical highs on the nitrogen side,” said Jason Troendle, an economist with The Fertilizer Institute.
Anhydrous ammonia hit nearly $1,600 a ton this year in the Pacific Northwest, up from about $400 in 2021.
Nationally, phosphate spiked to nearly $1,000 a ton, up from about $400, and potash reached $800 a ton, up from about $300.
“As COVID and many things kind of disrupted our lives … it did the same for the fertilizer industry,” he said during a webinar hosted by Northwest Farm Credit Services.
In a typical year, about 25% to 30% of U.S. nitrogen fertilizer production facilities — six or seven — shut down for routine maintenance. That happens for each facility about every three to four years.
But that didn’t happen in the summer of 2020, he said.
“Because we didn’t know how COVID was spread, people didn’t want to bring contractors on site. So they delayed as much maintenance as possible,” he said.
In the summer of 2021, twice as many facilities compared to the normal number were shut down for maintenance, he said.
There were also significant weather problems in 2021 with the Texas freeze in February and Hurricane Ida at the end of summer. Those two events knocked off about 3.5% of annual nitrogen production, he said.
In addition, natural gas is important for the production of ammonia — the building block of all nitrogen fertilizers — and natural gas prices have been at record highs.
There have been other disruptions as well. Before its invasion of Ukraine, Russia — one of the largest exporters of fertilizer — put in export quotas for fertilizers. After the invasion, Russia chose to send fertilizer to countries it deemed friendly, he said.
In addition, the western world put sanctions on Russia and Belarus, which is tied with Russia in fertilizer exports. And Belarus, a landlocked country, was essentially shut out of the global market, putting more upward pressure on prices.
Last October, China — another significant fertilizer exporter — installed a coupon system, essentially banning exports of phosphate and nitrogen.
The other piece of the equation is global demand, which was up 6.2% year over year in 2021, he said.
“I’m not going to try to project or predict prices. … There’s just so much volatility going on in the market. But there are a number of things that we’re really tracking,” he said.
One is demand destruction from poor weather this fall or next spring in terms of application and also water availability for fertigation.
Another factor is whether crop prices can support high fertilizer prices.
If that relationship gets out of whack, “there will probably be additional supply, which would cause the market to soften,” he said.
If crop prices stay strong, it would likely put a floor on fertilizer prices, he said.
Additional unknowns are weather, natural gas prices in the U.S. and abroad and exports from Russia, China and Belarus, he said.
