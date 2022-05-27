The former chairman of the House Agriculture Committee says the impacts of drought, inflation and war will make it a difficult year for farmers.
Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., said his focus as a farmer and member of the committee is to make sure the government doesn’t hurt producers and instead helps them with such things as a comprehensive farm bill and insurance products to protect against bad weather and low prices.
“Decisions made by government and decisions beyond our control are really tormenting us out there,” he said during a Congressional Western Caucus podcast.
He said one example is the Biden administration’s efforts to reduce U.S. consumption of fossil fuel such as gasoline and diesel.
“By restricting the ability to drill on public land, by making it more difficult to drill anywhere in the U.S., they thought they could reduce the supply of oil and gas and (with) a little nudge up in price push people in another direction,” he said.
No one had a clue Russia was going to invade Ukraine, but suddenly the price spike the Biden administration started by reducing domestic supply exploded, he said.
Gasoline prices are about twice as high as they were a year and a half ago, and his neighbors who drive diesel pickups try not to fill more than a third of the tank at a time because “it’s all their blood pressure can handle at one moment,” he said.
And it’s not just the price of fuel. Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of fertilizer, he said.
“It’s just driven our costs through the roof,” he said.
Commodity prices are going up but not as fast as input costs. He paid $450 a ton for fertilizer last summer, and now it’s $1,050 to $1,080. The suppliers told him that price is only good for what’s in the bin and they don’t know how much new shipments will cost, he said.
“So that’s the kind of pressure we’re under,” he said.
His area of Oklahoma — and the Southern Plains — is in drought, so there’s not going to be a wheat crop to sell. There won’t even be enough to swath and bale to feed later, he said.
“So we’ve got a couple of wild years ahead of us,” he said.
That means consumers will pay higher prices and there’ll be a huge squeeze on farm income, he said.
And that doesn’t count for consumers in North Africa, the Middle East or elsewhere who planned on buying Ukrainian wheat the Russians aren’t letting out, he said.
“There’s going to be some hungry people,” he said.
There are those in the Biden administration that would say let’s take land out of the Conservation Reserve Program (in response to the war in Ukraine). But that’s naïve because it takes three years to bring sod back to fertile farmland, he said.
“That won’t make a difference for three years,” he said.
Besides, all that farm ground in Ukraine will eventually come back online once the war comes to an end.
“If we’re not careful … we’ll create enough of an oversupply that we’ll bust cash prices,” he said.