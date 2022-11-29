crd railroad 2.jpg (copy) (copy)

Industry and business groups have asked Congress to block a pending strike by railroad unions.

 123rf

About 450 groups representing a diverse array of U.S. industries, including numerous agricultural groups, have sent a letter to House and Senate leadership urging them to take immediate steps to prevent a national rail strike.

“A stoppage of rail service for any duration would be extremely damaging to American families and our economy, costing $2 billion dollars per day,” the groups said.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you