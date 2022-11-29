About 450 groups representing a diverse array of U.S. industries, including numerous agricultural groups, have sent a letter to House and Senate leadership urging them to take immediate steps to prevent a national rail strike.
“A stoppage of rail service for any duration would be extremely damaging to American families and our economy, costing $2 billion dollars per day,” the groups said.
Eight of the 12 rail workers unions and yardmaster members of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART-TD) have agreed to new contracts.
But three other unions — International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen and Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division — as well as train and engine service members of SMART-TD rejected the contracts.
A rail workers strike could start as early as Dec. 9.
Congress must be prepared to intervene before the end of the current “status quo” period on Dec. 9 to ensure continued rail service should railroads and four unions fail to reach a voluntary agreement. A strike by any one union would assuredly result in a stoppage of national rail service, they said.
“Many businesses and communities rely on regular, uninterrupted rail service. The uncertainty of rail service during this year’s protracted contract negotiations has created enormous anxiety. In September, the mere possibility of a rail service stoppage created significant disruptions to the timely delivery of critical goods and products,” they said.
The freight railroads must safely reduce operations and secure their customers’ goods days in advance of a potential strike, meaning businesses and communities saw interruptions in the delivery of fertilizers, chlorine and other products essential to clean water, the food supply and electricity generation, they said.
Many businesses will see the impacts of a national rail strike well before Dec. 9 — through service disruptions and other impacts potentially as early as Dec. 5, they said.
“The sooner this labor impasse ends, the better for our communities and our national economy. A potential rail strike only adds to the headwinds facing the U.S. economy. A rail stoppage would immediately lead to supply shortages and higher prices,” they said.
The cessation of Amtrak and commuter rail services would disrupt up to 7 million travelers a day, and any businesses would see their sales disrupted right in the middle of the critical holiday shopping season, they said.
“Even a short-term rail strike would have enormous impacts. The American agricultural community could see disruptions in transporting 6,300 carloads of food and farm products that are carried by rail daily,” they said.
It would also halt the delivery of key chemicals necessary for communities including chlorine for water and wastewater treatment operations.
“While a voluntary agreement with the four holdout unions is the best outcome, the risks to America’s economy and communities simply make a national rail strike unacceptable. Therefore, absent a voluntary agreement, we call on you to take immediate steps to prevent a national rail strike and the certain economic destruction that would follow, they said.
