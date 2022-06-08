WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House on Wednesday nominated Doug McKalip, a longtime senior adviser at USDA, as chief agriculture negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
Most recently, McKalip has served as adviser to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, McKalip will be an ambassador responsible for overseeing international negotiations related to trade in agricultural products. McKalip will work closely with U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai.
In a statement, Tai described the importance of the position.
"As a result of our close work with USDA, we are finally exporting fresh potatoes to Mexico, shellfish to the European Union, pork products to Vietnam and, most recently, bringing more U.S. beef to Japan," said Tai. "USTR’s Chief Agricultural Negotiator will play a pivotal role in maintaining and building on these successes on behalf of America’s workers, farmers, ranchers and producers."
The post has long been vacant since President Biden's earlier nominee, Elaine Trevino of the Almond Alliance of California, withdrew from the nomination process over alleged "paperwork issues." Farm groups and legislators for months have been asking the president to fill the position.
"The chief agricultural negotiator is essential when it comes to growing new markets abroad and protecting our producers from unfair trade practices," said Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich. Stabenow had been urging Biden to fill the role.
McKalip's nomination was widely praised by officials.
Vilsack said in a statement that McKalip, as his adviser, has proven himself able to "tackle difficult issues and to develop bipartisan solutions to challenges when opposing views exist."
Tai called McKalip "a highly qualified nominee with decades of experience in public service." His institutional knowledge of USDA spanning multiple administrations, she said, will be helpful.
Several farm groups also welcomed McKalip's nomination, including the American Soybean Association, the U.S. Dairy Export Council, National Council for Farmer Cooperatives and Farmers for Free Trade.
"Mr. McKalip’s long service at USDA should prepare him well for fighting for the needs of our nation’s farm and food interests," said Brian Kuehl, executive director of Farmers for Free Trade.
The organization urged the Senate to move swiftly on confirmation.
According to a White House biography, McKalip has worked as an agriculture policy adviser and trade expert for 29 years.
Since March of 2021, he has worked as Vilsack's senior adviser on issues of trade, national security and animal and plant health regulations.
McKalip formerly held a leadership role in USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
He served as senior adviser to Vilsack from 2015 to 2016.
During the Obama administration, he also acted as senior adviser on the White House Domestic Policy Council.
From 2012 to 2013, he directed the White House Rural Council.
McKalip has served a variety of other roles at USDA, including as confidential assistant to the secretary and as director of legislative and public affairs for USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service.
McKalip holds a master's in public policy from the American University in Washington, D.C., and a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Pittsburgh.