WASHINGTON, D.C. — Votes are still being counted in many of 2020's election races, but results are in for some key seats in the U.S. House and Senate.
The biggest news in the congressional ag world is that Republican challenger Michelle Fischbach, a former lieutenant governor who turned 55 on election day, ousted Democratic incumbent Collin Peterson, 76, in Minnesota. He is the long-serving chair of the House Agricultural Committee.
Peterson's chairmanship, now up for grabs, has big sway on agricultural policies as Congress begins work on a new federal farm bill.
"I think the biggest story here so far is Collin Peterson losing. But what winds up happening and what it means for ag will depend on who takes his seat on the committee," said Daren Bakst, senior research fellow in agricultural policy at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.
Peterson, who has represented his agricultural district for three decades, lost his re-election bid early Wednesday. The Associated Press reports Fischbach beat Peterson with 53.4% of the vote to his 39.9%.
Peterson is known as a moderate Democrat, often siding with Republicans on key votes. He has earned a reputation as the "godfather of sugar" in the nation's top sugar beet-producing region. He has also gone to bat for pork and dairy farmers.
Agricultural policy experts told the Capital Press that whoever fills Peterson's seat on the committee likely won't pose a threat to agriculture and won't dramatically shift the committee's positions.
However, the new chair could mark a shift in legislative priorities because agriculture is so regionally driven and commodities vary by state, they say.
With Peterson out, experts predict a three-way fight for the next agriculture chair between Reps. Marcia Fudge, David Scott and Jim Costa.
The past few years, Fudge, from Ohio, has criticized the USDA for its nutrition policies and its decision to relocate two of its agencies to the Midwest.
Scott, from Georgia, has fought for farm bill funding and land grant universities and co-authored a law to reform the federal dairy program.
Costa's California district grows a lot of fruits, vegetables and tree nuts and is also a dairy region — all priority sectors for him.
"I don't think we'll see a whole lot of change as far as the balance of parties on the ag committees, but different ag interests, like prioritizing certain crops or emphasizing the nutrition side, may be an issue," said Bakst, the agricultural research fellow.
Policy experts say farmers should know more about who will take leadership of the House Ag Committee in the coming weeks.
Experts say new committee assignments will likely be made four to six weeks after election results are certified.
Whoever wins Peterson's chair won't have full control anyway, farm groups say. The new chair will be one piece in a great clockwork of moving parts. The final results from the House and Senate races as well as the presidential race will have the most sway on agricultural policies.
And for now, according to The Associated Press, final tallies are still unknown and many congressional races remain tight.