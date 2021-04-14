The USDA Farm Service Agency is offering farm ownership and operating loans to underserved applicants and beginning farmers and ranchers.
For example, last year in Washington state, the agency obligated $35.7 million in loans to underserved borrowers and beginning farmers and ranchers.
Similar loans are available nationwide.
USDA defines underserved applicants as a group whose members have been subjected to racial, ethnic or gender prejudice because of their identity as members of the group without regard to their individual qualities. For farm loan program purposes, underserved groups are American Indians or Alaskan Natives, Asians, Blacks or African Americans, Native Hawaiians or other Pacific Islanders, Hispanics and women.
Applicants must have operated a farm for less than 10 years and must materially or substantially participate in the operation.
Local FSA offices will be able to provide more details on acceptable substitutions.
Farm ownership loan funds may be used to purchase or enlarge a farm or ranch; purchase easements or rights of way needed in the farm’s operation; build or improve buildings such as a dwelling or barn; promote soil and water conservation and development; and pay closing costs.
Farm operating loan funds may be used to purchase livestock, poultry, farm equipment, fertilizer, and other materials necessary to operate a farm. They can also be used for family living expenses; refinancing debts under certain conditions; paying salaries for hired farm laborers; installing or improving water systems for home, livestock or irrigation use; and other similar improvements.
Repayment terms for direct operating loans are scheduled from one to seven years. Financing for direct farm ownership loans cannot exceed 40 years.
For more information on FSA’s farm loan programs and underserved and beginning farmer guidelines, please contact your local FSA office or visit farmers.gov.