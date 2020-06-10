As USDA considers expanding its $16 billion direct aid program, the egg industry and public officials across the U.S. are calling on the agency for help.
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP for short, opened applications May 26 but did not allow egg farmers to file for aid. Industry experts say this is because USDA, which runs the aid program, lumped together liquid, dried and shell egg farmers into a single category. But while the shelled egg industry has flourished during the COVID-19 shutdowns, liquid and dried egg producers have suffered.
"I've been in this business almost 40 years now, and I'm seeing friends I've known 25 years going out of business. It hurts me to see them giving up, selling their markets, their chickens," said Ken Klippen, president of the National Association of Egg Farmers.
In the early weeks of the pandemic, shell egg sales jumped as more people cooked at home. Industry data show national average shell egg prices increased 79 cents to $1.79 per dozen from January through April. As panic-hoarding has dropped off, sales have stabilized and prices have dropped.
The liquid and dried egg markets, in contrast, have struggled. The liquid market primarily feeds the foodservice sector — which was disrupted by closures of schools and restaurants. The market for dried and powdered egg deteriorated for similar reasons.
According to data from the National Association of Egg Farmers, January through April, liquid egg prices decreased from 25 cents to 8 cents per pound, a 69% price decline.
Non-industry sources confirm big losses. Urner Barry, a market intelligence platform, tracked at least a 59% liquid egg sale decline in the same time frame.
Dried and powdered markets fell from $2.15 to $2.02 in the same period, a 6% decline.
Advocates say these numbers should be more than enough proof of loss for farmers to warrant financial help. To qualify for CFAP aid, according to a USDA spokesman, commodities are required to have at a price decline of at least 5% from January to April.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration tried to help farmers early on by easing regulations so liquid market producers could divert eggs to the shell market. This saved some producers but didn't provide a solution for farmers who lacked proper egg packaging equipment or whose flocks didn't meet hen age limits.
Now egg advocates nationwide are pressing USDA to include them in CFAP.
The pressure is strongest in Iowa, where 70% of the state's egg-laying flocks sell to the liquid market. Gov. Kim Reynolds, state agriculture secretary Mike Naig and Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, all Republicans, sent a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue in early June asking for CFAP to include liquid egg producers.
Klippen of the National Association of Egg Farmers said his association and other trade groups also submitted comments to USDA and hope to hear back by July — or preferably sooner.
In the West, the liquid egg market is significantly smaller than in Iowa. Experts say the western U.S. has a stronger shell market instead because of consumer demand for premium eggs, fewer mass-processing facilities and stricter government regulations that keep the prices high.
Even so, western egg associations have stated their concern that consolidation in the Midwest's liquid egg industry from farms going out of business will likely have ripple effects for western producers, restaurants and the overall food industry.
Klippen of the National Association of Egg Farmers said he is concerned about immediate impacts for farms in the Midwest and long-term impacts for farms in the West.
"What worries me is as the egg industry gets into the hands of fewer and fewer producers, big conglomerates will dominate and small family farms around the country will lose," he said.