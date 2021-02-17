U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., have led a bicameral letter signed by 12 legislators to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and the National Marine Fisheries Service in support of a proposed rule to help spur responsible management on national forests.
The proposed rule would reduce wildfires, support conservation and create jobs by reducing roadblocks created by the Cottonwood decision.
That decision rendered in 2015 by the Ninth Circuit Court in Cottonwood Law Center v. U.S. Forest Service effectively ordered the Forest Service to reinitiate consultation with Fish and Wildlife on forest plans following the 2009 designation of critical habitat for the Canada lynx.
As a result, courts halted projects during the consultation process throughout the 18 national forests inhabited by lynx, the legislators said.
In 2018, a partial legislative fix was achieved, but “new information” claims under the Cottonwood ruling continue to have damaging implications for forests across the West.
The legislators stated that the Cottonwood decision has effectively set a litigation trap for the Forest Service and subjugated the agency to a never-ending procedural exercise.“The decision has tied the hands of the land managers and wildlife biologists in the Ninth Circuit, preventing the best available science from driving decisions and has created inconsistency with agencies outside of the Ninth Circuit,” they said.
Since January 2016, there have been at least 28 lawsuits and 50 notices of intent to sue the Forest Service involving “new information” claims.
“The Cottonwood decision sends forest plans — even finalized ones — back to the consultation phase, prolonging the process, wasting the taxpayer funds that went into planning and bogging down responsible land management work and conservation projects,” a spokesperson for Sen. Risch told Capital Press.
The proposed rule would release the Forest Service from reinitiating consultation with Fish and Wildlife every time “new information” is found about possible impacts on endangered species, reigniting a cycle of red tape and activist litigation, the legislators said.
Any authorized action for which the new information is relevant will be addressed through a separate action-specific consultation, they said.
The Forest Service’s website explains forest plans set the overall direction and guidance for each National Forest. They are different than Forest Service projects that occur in a single ranger district or watershed.
The position established by the proposed rule was supported by the last two Democratic administrations in petitions for writ of certiorari, the legislators pointed out
The Clinton administration argued the mere existence of a plan is not an action within the meaning of Section 7 of the ESA, and Section 7 does not require the Forest Service to consult about the forest plans themselves so long as it fulfills its duty to insure site-specific activities are not likely to jeopardize listed species or their critical habitat.
The Obama administration stated once finalized, a forest plan is a completed agency action, adding “that a forest plan continues to exist and to contain guidelines for other agency action does not mean that the forest plan itself is an ongoing action.”
The plan provides a playbook for addressing certain future situations should they arise, but that doesn’t mean the whole plan is still open for review, Sen. Risch’s spokesperson said.
Other legislators from the Pacific Northwest who signed the letter are Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho; Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho; Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho; and Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Washington.