Republican members of Congress and agriculture and immigration groups are urging the U.S. Senate to act on the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which has twice passed the House.
Passing that immigration reform is the most important thing Congress can do for agriculture, said Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
The labor shortage is the No. 1 issue for every farmer he talks to, and the Senate needs to act on the legislation this year, he said.
“If we could do this, we would do more for agriculture, for food prices and other things in this country than anything else that we could do,” he said during a Capitol Hill press conference on Tuesday.
COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine have highlighted an often-overlooked fact in the debate on immigration, said Chuck Conner, president and CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives.
“Our national security is tied to our ability … to feed ourselves, and that is under extreme threat because of the labor crisis,” he said.
Action is also critical because Congress will begin writing the 2023 Farm Bill next year, with dozens of programs to ensure critical food security. Without action on immigration, agricultural labor will be hanging over the process, he said.
“It threatens to undermine every single one of those programs in that important farm legislation,” he said.
“Quite simply, American farmers, ranchers, growers and co-ops cannot survive, let alone thrive, with the current workforce circumstance,” he said.
In addition, the U.S. cannot solve food price inflation without solving the labor issue, he said.
Without an adequate workforce, crops go unplanted, unharvested, they go to waste, said Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.
“It contributes to an already compromised food supply chain and puts our whole system at risk and contributes to the high cost of food in the grocery stores,” he said.
Many farmers are using the H-2A system, but it’s burdensome and doesn’t work like it should for farmers or workers, he said.
“This legislation will streamline the H-2A program. It will establish new employment, merit-based programs to ensure that people are not only here to work in agriculture but, more importantly, they are here legally,” he said.
A study by Texas A&M University shows more migrant and H-2A workers would lower inflation, raise wages and decrease unemployment for American workers by creating value-added upstream jobs, he said.
“Why are we waiting?” he asked.
It’s past time to deliver the solutions needed and not just empty promises that do nothing for farmers and ranchers, he said.
Laws and regulations around agricultural migrant labor have not been re-examined or amended for decades, said Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind.
“As a result, American farmers and ranchers are woefully underequipped to meet the workforce demands of modern production agriculture,” he said.
The Farm Workforce Modernization Act is not perfect, but it is a significant improvement, he said.
Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif. called the immigration status quo an “ongoing open wound.”
The House bill is a delicately balanced piece of legislation and a sensible solution for a stable legal workforce. Immigration opponents misrepresent it as amnesty and automatic citizenship, but it is neither, he said.
“This is not the wide-open gate that some would try and paint this as. This is responsible legislation to take care of problems that are at least 30 years old,” he said.