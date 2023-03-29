West Coast shipping (copy)

A container ship anchored off the Port of Long Beach, Calif. Legislation introduced in Congress would subject container ship owners and operators to U.S. antitrust laws.

 Damian Dovarganes/AP File

A bill in the U.S. House would repeal the exemption for ocean carriers from all federal antitrust laws and address unfair practices.

Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., has reintroduced the Ocean Shipping Antitrust Enforcement Act with cosponsors Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., John Garamendi, D-Calif., Josh Harder, D-Calif., and Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif.

