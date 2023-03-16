sm capitol congress 10.jpg

U.S. Capitol

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Roger Marshall, R-Kan., have introduced the Advancing Cutting Edge Agriculture Act to support high-risk, high-reward agricultural research and development at USDA.

Known as the ACE Agriculture Act, it will help secure America’s food supply and give farmers and ranchers the tools they need to meet the challenges of the 21st century, the lawmakers said in introducing the bill.

