WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Roger Marshall, R-Kan., have introduced the Advancing Cutting Edge Agriculture Act to support high-risk, high-reward agricultural research and development at USDA.
Known as the ACE Agriculture Act, it will help secure America’s food supply and give farmers and ranchers the tools they need to meet the challenges of the 21st century, the lawmakers said in introducing the bill.
The bill would reauthorize the Agriculture Advanced Research and Developments Authority (AgARDA) established in the 2018 Farm Bill.
AgARDA projects address the development of novel agricultural technologies and approaches that have the potential to yield game-changing benefits but private investors often consider too financially risky, the lawmakers said.
Reps. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., and Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, plan to introduce companion legislation in the House next week.
The bill would double the authorized funding of the existing AgARDA program from $50 million to $100 million to ensure access to more transformative agricultural innovation projects in several states.
It would also expand the existing program’s scope to:
• Address animal and plant pathogens and pests, which could help farmers increase production capacity and competitiveness.
• Include opportunities for projects that could help farmers and ranchers use less water; enhance soil health; and mitigate, reduce or sequester greenhouse gas emissions from farms and ranches.
AgARDA funds projects to:
• Improve early detection of emerging pathogens and pests and coordinate vaccine development for known pathogens such as African swine fever.
• Catalyze technological breakthroughs and practices to monitor, analyze and distribute data on soil moisture in fields to help farmers and ranchers better manage their resources.
• Boost soil health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from farm operations.
• Develop crops genetically resistant to drought, heat and wind.
• Cut food waste, optimize food production on less land and increase nutrient content of food.
