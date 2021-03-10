Bills aimed at eliminating the federal estate tax were introduced in the Senate and House on Tuesday.
Commonly referred to as the “death tax,” it has been a thorn in the side of agriculture — threatening family farms that have to liquidate assets to pay the tax.
The Death Tax Repeal Act of 2021 was introduced by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., with 25 co-sponsors and Reps. Jason Smith, R-Mo., and Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., with 121 co-sponsors.
The estate tax threatens more than 74,000 family farms across the country and more than half of all farmland, according to analysis by American Farm Bureau Federation.
“Farmers and ranchers already face unpredictable challenges beyond our control yet persevere to protect our nation’s supply of food, fiber and renewable fuel. The tax code should encourage farm business growth, not add to uncertainty,” Zippy Duvall, Farm Bureau president, said in a statement.
“Eliminating the estate tax removes another barrier to entry for sons and daughters or other beginning farmers to carry-on our agricultural legacy and make farming more accessible to all,” he said.
Farms with assets above the estate tax exemption often must liquidate at least some of those assets to meet estate tax obligations, which can reach as high as 40% of the taxable amount.
“Estate taxes are a particular concern for farmers and ranchers because they are based on the market value of the land. Given the consistent appreciation in agricultural land and assets, this can be very high for farmers and ranchers,” Farm Bureau stated in its analysis.
The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act temporarily doubled the estate tax exemption to $10 million per person indexed for inflation through 2025. Without congressional action, that exemption will revert to $5 million per person in 2026.
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is also backing the legislation.
“The estate tax disproportionately harms cattle producers because with few options to pay off tax liabilities, many farm and ranch families are forced to make tough choices at the time of death — and in worst case scenarios, must sell off land to meet their federal tax burden,” Jerry Bohn, NCBA president, said in a statement.
Each day, an estimated 2,000 acres of U.S. agricultural land is paved over, fragmented, or converted to uses that compromise agriculture. With more than 40% of farmland expected to transition in the next two decades, Congress must prioritize policies that support land transfers to the next generation of farmers and ranchers, NCBA stated.
“As small business owners, environmental stewards and the economic backbone of rural communities across the country, U.S. cattle producers understand and appreciate the role of taxes in maintaining and improving our nation,” Bohn said.
“However, they also believe that the most effective tax code is an equitable one. For this reason, NCBA ardently supports the Death Tax Repeal Act of 2021,” he said.
Earlier this month, NCBA sent a letter to Thune, Smith and Bishop in support of the bipartisan legislation.
The legislation is also supported by the Family Business Coalition and the National Federation of Independent Businesses.