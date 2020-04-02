A Kentucky company claims the coronavirus outbreak has voided its contractual obligation to buy $9 million worth of hemp extract from an Oregon producer.
Third Wave Farms of Mt. Vernon, Ky., has filed a lawsuit seeking to nullify its contract with Pure Valley Solutions of Canby, Ore., due to coronavirus-related emergency declarations in both states.
The Oregon hemp company, meanwhile, has threatened to file its own complaint alleging that Third Wave’s owners should be held personally liable for the $9 million owed for cannabidiol, or CBD, a substance derived from hemp.
The Kentucky company claims the disease outbreak has triggered a “force majeure” clause in the contract that absolves it of responsibility for not abiding by the agreement, due to an “act of God” or other disaster beyond its control.
However, Pure Valley Solutions doesn’t believe this provision applies because the problems with payment began several months before COVID-19 infection had emerged as a threat in the U.S. or anywhere else.
“Corona didn’t cause the default, the default occurred before this,” said Gina Johnnie, the Oregon company’s attorney.
Under the contract that became effective in May 2019, Pure Valley Solutions agreed to contract with farmers to grow 100 acres of hemp and deliver up to 5,000 liters of CBD oil of at least 50% purity extracted from the crop at a price of $1,800 per liter.
Aside from the coronavirus outbreak, Third Wave Farms alleges the Oregon company doesn’t have the capacity to supply that amount at the specifications required under the contract.
The Kentucky company also claims it wasn’t required to buy the CBD extract because it hadn’t raised an additional $2 million in capital, as specified in the agreement.
Johnnie, the attorney for Pure Valley Solutions, argues that provision doesn’t relieve Third Wave’s obligations under the deal.
She also said her client was prepared to deliver that amount of CBD extract and that Third Wave Farms had approved the testing information for the product.
Pure Valley Solutions has threatened to file a complaint accusing the Kentucky company of breaching its contract.
The threatened complaint, which was sent to Third Wave along with a demand letter from Pure Valley, would also seek to recover the $9 million directly from Mike Lewis, Trent Paasch and David Eben, who allegedly control the Kentucky firm.
“Piercing the entity veil” in this way is possible when a company is undercapitalized or doesn’t abide by corporate formalities, thereby waiving its legal protections, said Johnnie.
Capital Press was unable to reach the attorney for Third Wave Farms to respond to allegations in the proposed complaint.