sm capitol congress 10.jpg (copy)

Lawmakers in the U.S. House and Senate have introduced legislation aimed at increasing oversight of foreign purchases of U.S. farmland. 

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced legislation in Congress aimed at beefing up oversight of foreign investors buying U.S. farmland.

Apprehension over foreign purchases of U.S. farmland has surfaced before in Congress. The lawmakers who are now renewing the call for increased scrutiny cite concerns over national security and recent acquisitions by Chinese buyers as their reasons for introducing legislation.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you