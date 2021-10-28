Western lawmakers are voicing their concerns about the Biden administration’s stated goal of conserving 30% of public lands and waters by 2030 and have offered an alternative.
In addition to being ambiguous and confusing, the Senate and Congressional Western Caucuses contend the initiative threatens to “preserve” lands and waters and does not address much-needed landscape restoration.
Instead, the caucuses have developed the Western Conservation Principles as an alternative.
The principles take a holistic approach to conservation based on restoring healthy and resilient landscapes versus yet-to-be defined land statuses.
The principles are based on "collaborative, innovative and time-tested approaches" that leverage local expertise, creative tools and dedicated partners to achieve well-balanced, tangible outcomes. They are rooted in western values with innumerous locally led success stories, the caucuses stated.
“It’s important that we have a proposal in terms of what we are for, what we want to move forward with,” said Steve Daines, R-Mont., chairman of the Senate Western Caucus who serves on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
“We can talk about what we are opposed to but then we have to lay out a vision for what we want to see happen, that reflects the common sense of most westerners and most Montanans,” he said during a podcast on the alternative to the administration’s initiative.
“We support conversation. It’s tied to our western way of life,” he said.
But the 30x30 plan allows some elements from the left that aren’t really in tune with western values to define westerners’ future, he said.
“Those closest to the land know best how to manage it,” he said.
More of the decision making needs to be moved out of Washington, D.C., and closer to communities and locals. Bureaucrats in D.C. don’t understand the western way of life, he said.
The principles serve as a strong, conservative blueprint for conservation and effective land management, said Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus.
It’s an alternative that “represents the work already being done by land managers and using scientific-based management practices to ensure our lands are conserved,” he said.
The principles help outline where to go from here, said Hannah Downey, policy director for the Property and Environment Research Center, which promotes free-market environmentalism.
She hopes the administration adheres to the principles it identified in the “America the Beautiful” report, she said.
“I want them to live up to these ideas of respecting property rights, conservation over preservation, being truly locally led, incentive based in these approaches,” she said.
She also hopes the administration respects private property and the role they and land owners play in conservation, she said.
“I really hope that the Western Conservation Principles are able to guide what the administration does, is able to actually be implemented on the ground so we’re able to actually focus on management and conservation outcomes rather than just designations,” she said.
The Western Caucuses are calling on the administration to address management shortfalls in the areas of forest health, invasive species, wild horses and burros, superfund sites, park visitation, abandoned mine and orphan well reclamation, checkerboard and landlocked management, biodiversity and species recovery and promoting and protecting water infrastructure.