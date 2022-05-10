Contract negotiations between the longshoremen’s union and container terminal owners along the West Coast have begun amid port congestion problems that are already crippling farm exports.
However, experts are cautiously optimistic that talks between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association won’t further impede port operations.
“I’m encouraged by the messages we feel we’re getting from both sides that they recognize what is at stake right now,” said Peter Friedmann, executive director of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, which represents farm exporters. “They have both been very willing to engage.”
Negotiations began this week over the contract that governs wages, benefits and employment rules for the longshoremen who work at PMA terminals. The agreement expires on July 1.
When the previous contract ended in mid-2014, it resulted in work slowdowns that cost businesses, including agricultural exporters, hundreds of millions of dollars. A deal was struck in 2015.
Congestion at the ports is already considered catastrophic in 2022, with agricultural exporters struggling to obtain empty shipping containers to send farm products to Asia, Friedmann said.
Ocean carriers are rushing to get empty containers across the Pacific Ocean, where they can be loaded with Asian consumer products headed for U.S. shores, he said. “This is at a time exporters are screaming for empty containers.”
Carriers don’t want to wait for containers to travel inland in the U.S. before returning with farm exports, which are typically lower in value and less profitable for them, Friedmann said.
Meanwhile, ports are clogged with so many containers that ships must wait to get unloaded, severely slowing the delivery of products, he said.
“There is no room for further disruption,” Friedmann said. “Even without further disruption, we’re in crisis.”
Delayed deliveries are especially hazardous for farm products, which can spoil or fail to arrive in time to meet seasonal demand, he said. “For food and agriculture, tardiness is not acceptable. All agriculture is perishable.”
These problems are putting pressure on both the ILWU and the PMA to avoid further turbulence in port operations as they try to reach an agreement, said Michael LeRoy, a law professor at the University of Illinois who studies labor and employment relations.
The ILWU’s recent contract deal with the United Grain terminal in Vancouver, Wash., suggests that labor-management relations are more conciliatory than in the past, LeRoy said.
Contracts for grain handling operations are negotiated separately from container terminals but likewise devolved into acrimony and a worker lockout in 2013. A new contract was signed the next year but broader labor strife at container terminals soon followed.
The United Grain agreement does “bode well” for smoother contract negotiations between ILWU and PMA, LeRoy said. “Usually, those things set a pattern for the next contract.”
Even so, the combative bargaining history between the two organizations cannot be ignored, he said. “Past is prologue in these things, so I expect some level of contention.”
The longshoremen effectively control port operations and thus have an inherent negotiating advantage, which is only stronger during the current worker shortage, LeRoy said. “Labor has not been this strong for 40 years and that includes the longshore union.”
Given the fragile state of the economy and the “terrible situation” at the ports, the ILWU would be wise not to overplay its hand, though, he said.
For example, a coal miners’ strike in 1946 led to a public backlash against the union and a “massive defeat” for Democrats in the next election, he said.
“The longshore union has to be careful not the repeat that history,” LeRoy said. “If you lose public support, you lose some bargaining power. I expect that to be a moderating influence.”
Automation of port operations will probably be at the forefront of negotiators’ minds during talks, he said. Longshoremen must be careful not to push too hard against mechanization, which can backfire if new laws are passed to limit union power, as occurred with the 1947 Taft-Hartley Act.
“They may have to deal with a hostile Congress down the road,” LeRoy said.
In some ways, though, the interests of labor and management are aligned, which may cause cooler heads to prevail, he said.
When the U.S. trade dispute with China reduced imports from that country, East Coast ports became aggressive about taking market share with imports from Europe, LeRoy said. Both PMA and ILWU have an incentive to strengthen the position of West Coast ports.
Friedmann of the Agriculture Trade Coalition said he’s heartened that neither the ILWU nor PMA has taken any steps that adversely affect port operations.
Slowdowns were already a problem before the previous contract expired in 2014, he said.
If current talks continue beyond the current contract’s expiration, that’s not a reason to worry as long as the parties avoid disruptions.
“I don’t think people should be jumping out of windows if contract negotiations proceed past June 30,” he said.