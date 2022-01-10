ATLANTA — Labor shortages will likely continue afflicting farmers for the foreseeable future as the U.S. recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, a top agricultural economist predicts.
The U.S. is facing a confusing labor situation, with people “sitting on the sidelines” despite plentiful employment opportunities, said Veronica Nigh, an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation.
“Where are the workers? Why isn’t everyone back?” Nigh said Dec. 10 during AFBF’s annual convention in Atlanta, Ga.
The answer appears to be a fundamental shift in priorities for many Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic, she said. “The last two years have changed people in a lot of ways.”
While there is a stereotype about young people who prefer to play video games than to work, federal statistics don’t necessarily bear that out.
In reality, the percentage of people in their mid-20s to their mid-50s who are employed has returned to pre-pandemic levels, Nigh said.
However, the percentage of older “baby boomers” returning to the workforce has not recovered — and they represent a large chunk of the total population, she said.
The virus likely provided a “reality check” for many older workers, who decided they don’t want to “die at their desk,” she said.
Apart from older people who haven’t gone back to work, there’s also been a surge of interest in self-employment, Nigh said.
The number of applications for new businesses has spiked sharply during the pandemic, she said.
Workers who faced lay-offs at the onset of COVID-19 realized that “their employment is not guaranteed,” she said.
That led to the realization that “maybe I can do this,” in terms of starting new companies, she said.
The rise in business applications is partly driven by people who’ve taken so-called gig jobs, driving people or delivering food, but Nigh said there’s more to the story.
There’s been a similar surge in “high propensity businesses,” which employ multiple people, she said.
“We’ve got a lot of business applications for folks who are going to employ others,” Nigh said. “We’ve got a lot more competition for those workers who are out there.”
More young working-age people are pursuing education beyond high school, which ultimately bodes well for the U.S. economy, she said.
People with degrees beyond high school tend to weather economic downturns better, Nigh said. “More resiliency in the workforce means more resiliency in the economy.”
While that outcome would be positive in the long term, it’s unlikely the farm industry will be able to employ as many workers as it needs, she said.
“I don’t see that going away any time soon,” Nigh said.
For the farm industry, the problem of insufficient workers isn’t new — and some growers will probably be forced to adjust.
Farmers who grow labor-intensive specialty crops aren’t likely to stop, but they may shift to plants that are more easily cultivated and harvested mechanically, she said.
“We’re no strangers to labor shortages,” Nigh said.