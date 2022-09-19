Biotech beet cases merged (copy)

Most sugar beets are genetically modified but the sugar that is made from them has no detectable indication of that, a federal judge has ruled.

Sugar and other highly processed foods don’t have to be labeled as “bioengineered” as long as genetic modifications are undetectable, according to a federal judge.

The ruling has affirmed the USDA’s policy of excluding ingredients from federal labeling requirements if they’ve been refined too much for tests to uncover genetically engineered DNA.

