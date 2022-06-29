Several U.S. farm suppliers are siding with a Moroccan fertilizer manufacturer in urging a federal judge to rule that tariffs on phosphate imports are unjustified.
Last year, federal trade authorities imposed 20% tariffs on imports of the key nutrients from Morocco after finding they’ve substantially harmed U.S. manufacturers.
Morocco’s major phosphate producer, OCP, is now asking Judge Stephen Alexander Vaden of the U.S. Court of International Trade to overturn the federal government’s determination.
The company is joined by several U.S. fertilizer distributors in claiming the U.S. International Trade Commission improperly disregarded or discounted reasons against imposing the tariffs.
“They have ignored many arguments that go to the heart of their decision,” said Paul Rosenthal, attorney for International Raw Materials, a Texas-based distributor.
The federal government didn’t sufficiently take into account the “supply gap” created when Mosaic, the predominant domestic phosphate producer, stopped production at a manufacturing facility in Florida, according to OCP.
“It’s absolutely critical, your honor,” said Shara Aranoff, the OCP’s attorney, during oral arguments on June 28.
OCP’s attorneys argued that a Mosaic executive acknowledged to investors that the closure would open a “hole” for increased imports, but those remarks weren’t given enough weight by the ITC.
“For it to be an oversupply, it would have to be more than was needed,” said James Smith, OCP’s attorney.
The ITC also placed too much emphasis on the buildup of phosphate imports before weather disruptions in 2018 resulted in large-scale planting reductions, Aranoff said.
Fertilizer inventories commonly increase months before an anticipated rise in demand, since companies can’t predict weather problems, she said. “It is a cardinal sin to run out of fertilizer when farmers need it.”
Koch Fertilizers testified that it was forced to buy imported phosphate because it wasn’t able to buy the nutrient from Mosaic, which was never addressed by ITC, said Ken Weigel, the company’s attorney.
“The ITC needs to consider evidence that detracts from their determination,” Weigel said.
Attorneys for the ITC said the agency considered all the factors required by statute and adequately laid out that rationale in its findings.
“The commission is not ignoring anything, it’s just considering it in the proper context,” said Courtney McNamara, attorney for the ITC.
OCP expanded the volume of phosphate imports “at the expense of the U.S. industry” at a time of “tanking demand” during weather disruptions, McNamara said.
“As the market is contracting, they’re increasing their shipments and taking market share,” she said.
Phosphate imports had risen over an extended time beyond what was normal for seasonal fluctuations, McNamara said.
“The data speaks for itself. You’re not seeing increases over three months or six months, you’re seeing increases for years,” she said.
Even if the phosphate market was affected by both the weather and an oversupply, the role of imports was significant enough to warrant tariffs, said Stephen Vaughn, an attorney for the J.R. Simplot Co., which agreed with ITC’s decision.
The underlying motives behind OCP’s actions aren’t relevant in determining whether imports harmed domestic manufacturers, Vaughn said. “Legally, they cannot say that because we did not intend to harm you, we are not at fault.”