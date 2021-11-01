MOLINE, Ill. — Equipment manufacturing giant Deere & Co. has reached a tentative deal with the United Auto Workers, potentially ending a strike involving about 10,000 employees that began Oct. 14 over wages and benefits.
The union and manufacturer announced the potential agreement Saturday. Workers will remain on strike until U.A.W. members vote on the new agreement Nov. 2.
The tentative agreement "contains enhanced economic gains and continues to provide the highest quality healthcare benefits in the industry," U.A.W. said in a statement.
The announcement of a possible deal — and an end to the strike — is welcome news to farmers and ranchers who have expressed concern the past two weeks that the strike could slow production and increase prices on tractors and other agricultural equipment.
It's not yet clear how much the strike has impacted production. The mass walkout involves about one-third of Deere's U.S. employees, meaning fewer Deere workers are on production lines. Deere & Co. told the Capital Press Oct. 19 the company was keeping factory operations running but did not say how many workers were running lines compared to normal. The company declined to offer specifics.
"At this point, we’re not able to share any impact at the facility level or collectively. Each unit is working on a day-to-day basis as we aim to meet our commitments to customers," said Jen Hartmann, spokeswoman for Deere & Co.
Many farm industry leaders, though still expressing concern over the strike's longer-term impacts, say they're hopeful about the potential resolution to the strike this week.
If adopted, the new agreement will last six years and cover 10,100 employees at 12 U.S. Deere & Co. plants and two parts facilities.
According to a summary of the agreement posted on the union website, under the proposed contract, union workers at Deere & Co. would get wage increases of 10% in the first year and 5% in the third and fifth years. The workers would also get 3% lump sums in the second, fourth and sixth years of the deal, a ratification bonus of $8,500 and no changes to their health insurance.
Union members previously rejected a proposed contract that would have meant 5% immediate raises for some workers and 6% for others along with 3% raises in 2023 and 2025.
Over the weekend, U.A.W. President Ray Curry thanked striking employees for "the sacrifices they have made to achieve these gains."
Farmers and equipment dealers say they hope the deal will be ratified Tuesday so normal production levels can resume.