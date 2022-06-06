Most agricultural groups recognize the Indo-Pacific region is an important destination for U.S. exports and welcomed the Biden administration’s launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, or IPEF.
But they also recognize there’s a lot of work to be done to expand markets for U.S. goods.
The IPEF includes 13 countries — the U.S., Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
While it’s new and much needs to be negotiated, it reasserts U.S. leadership in the region, said Max Baucus, former Democratic senator from Montana and former U.S. Ambassador to China.
There is no more important region to America’s economic future, national security and global future than the Indo-Pacific, he said during a virtual press conference organized by Farmers for Free Trade.
“America has to lead. If we don’t lead, there’s a huge vacuum. It’s critically important that we lead,” he said.
Obviously, the U.S. has to lean into the agreement much more as it doesn’t provide opportunities to reduce tariffs or efficiently expand market access, he said.
“But it’s critical at least we start, at least we begin because our economic future very much depends on moving ahead with IPEF. It may be weak, but it’s a beginning. We have to work with it,” he said.
It’s also important for establishing a counterweight to China. That was the whole point of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, he said.
He worked hard trying to get TPP passed before the 2016 presidential election, but it was clear it wasn’t going anywhere, he said.
President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement in January 2017.
“Anyway, it’s not passed. We paid the price, and now it’s important for us to get going again,” he said.
Japan took over when the U.S. pulled out of TPP, and the region moved ahead with the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP. Now China and Taiwan want to join, he said.
“It’s unfortunate the Biden administration does not want to join … it’s not good, but it’s what it is,” he said.
Many people have criticized IPEF, saying it really doesn’t amount to much, he said.
“Well it is what it is. We’re not going to get TPP passed … that’s clear. So this is sort of next step, it’s a start,” he said.
He likened proposal to Social Security and Medicare, which were both bare bones when first enacted. But over time, Congress built upon them providing better benefits and making them stronger, he said.
“I think that’s a pretty good model for IPEF. That is, OK not much but let’s build upon it, at least` let’s keep working with it,” he said.
He urges everyone to work hard and work together, and said there’s no question that’s going to happen because a lot of people realize the importance of the Indo-Pacific region to America.