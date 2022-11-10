Farmland

A new survey of ag lenders found that land values are expected to keep increasing.

 Carol Ryan Dumas/Capital Press File

The top concern facing agricultural lenders going into 2023 is interest rate volatility, according to a new survey.

Nearly half of respondents — 49% — ranked interest rate volatility among their top two concerns, up from 35.5% last year, according to the 2022 Agricultural Lender Survey report produced by the American Bankers Association and the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp., more commonly known as Farmer Mac.

