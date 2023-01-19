WASHINGTON, D.C. — With the 2018 Farm Bill set to expire on Sept. 30, the race to pass a new farm bill is underway in Congress.

To snatch a first glance at the 2023 Farm Bill, Capital Press talked with the bill’s lead authors: Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Pa., chair of the House Agriculture Committee.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you