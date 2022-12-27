Fertilizer (copy)

Fertilizer prices are likely to remain high next year, an expert predicts.

 123rf

High prices for fuel, feed and fertilizer challenged producers in 2022, and they’re not likely to come down anytime soon.

“Fertilizer prices obviously have gone up and have gone up tremendously,” said Gary Schnitkey, extension farm management specialist with the University of Illinois.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you