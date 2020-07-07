WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House Appropriations Committee has introduced its fiscal 2021 agriculture spending bill, which will head to the full committee for a hearing Thursday.
Agricultural industry leaders have expressed excitement about some of the measure's provisions and concern about others.
The bill, if passed, will block USDA from allowing meat processors to increase line speeds, prevent the Trump administration from limiting SNAP benefits, increase rural broadband internet access and resolve longstanding challenges with land inheritance.
Processing lines
In April, during the COVID-19 rush on grocery stores, USDA approved more than 15 poultry processing plants' requests to increase line speeds by 25%, from 140 to 175 birds a minute.
Legislative sponsors and worker safety organizations say increasing line speeds exacerbated COVID-19 outbreaks at processing plants and put workers at risk. This bill would no longer allow USDA to increase processing speeds.
Several meat and poultry processing organizations oppose the proposal.
Tom Super of the National Chicken Council said plants can operate safely at 175 birds a minute and most processing line changes have been in areas that are "almost entirely automated, with very few workers who are already spaced out."
SNAP benefits
The bill would also bar the Trump administration from creating three rules that would end Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or SNAP, for about 3.7 million people. That's about 10% of the number receiving benefits in March, according to USDA.
Food bank leaders across the West told the Capital Press that during the pandemic is the worst time to limit SNAP.
Earlier this year, the Trump administration proposed three changes to SNAP: a tougher time limit, a changed formula for benefits and a more restrictive method for determining eligibility.
Agricultural groups have expressed mixed opinions on this portion of the bill. Some, including the American Farm Bureau Federation, have noted that people in rural communities depend on SNAP "as much as, and potentially more than, their urban counterparts."
Because blocking SNAP reform is less popular among Republican lawmakers, Rep. Kay Granger, Republican leader on the House Appropriations Committee, warned that the provisions on SNAP rules may doom the bill in the Senate.
Broadband development
The bill also funnels more than $1 billion into rural broadband internet development.
In a statement, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., said the pandemic created a "digital leap" into telehealth and distance learning and that broadband improvements are necessary.
Land inheritance issues
The package would include more than $5 million to resolve "heirs' property" issues to help farmers who have inherited land but don't have a clear title or right.
Monica Rainge, director of land retention at the Land Assistance Fund, said when a farmer dies without a will or clear succession plan, his or her children inherit the land as "tenants in common" with no clear ownership rights.
Not having a title can lead to family power struggles, barriers to raising capital and hindered access to USDA programs such as disaster assistance loans, which are not readily available for those without a clear title.
Small-scale and minority-run farms often struggle most. Rainge said about 60% of Black farmers work ground passed down as heirs' property.
This bill would provide resources to aid with succession plans and titling.
Other impacts
According to the House Appropriations Committee, the bill will also invest billions of dollars in rural water and waste programs, electricity and telephone infrastructure, rural housing loans and rental assistance, farm conservation efforts and agricultural research.