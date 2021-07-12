WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden July 9 issued a sweeping executive order on "Promoting Competition in the American Economy" aimed at reducing consolidation and increasing competition across U.S. business sectors, including agriculture.
The antitrust order will impact several farm sectors, especially the meat industry.
"Big ag is putting a squeeze on farmers," Biden said at a White House press briefing.
Without healthy competition, he said, a few big players can "charge whatever they want and treat you however they want" — as in the meatpacking sector, where four companies process 85% of the beef supply, according to the USDA.
The order includes 72 specific actions. Related directly to farming, the president:
• Directed USDA to consider new rules under the Packers and Stockyards Act to make it easier for farmers to bring and win claims, to stop processors from underpaying chicken producers and to adopt anti-retaliation protections for whistleblowers.
• Directed USDA to redefine when meat can bear "Product of USA" labels to reflect where animals were actually grown and processed.
• Directed USDA to support alternative food systems such as farmers markets and small processors.
• Encouraged the Federal Trade Commission to limit powerful equipment manufacturers from restricting farmers' ability to use independent repair shops or do their own repairs — such as when manufacturers block farmers from repairing their own tractors.
• Directed the Federal Trade Commission to "ban or limit" the practice of businesses requiring employees to sign "non-competitive agreements," which prohibit employees from later working for competitors.
• Ordered USDA to report on market concentration in seeds and other agricultural inputs with the intent that giants like Bayer and Syngenta won't charge unfair prices.
Following the order, USDA announced it will offer $500 million in grants, loans and other assistance to help new meat and poultry processors enter the market, along with $155 million invested in existing processors.
The order received a mixed response from the food sector.
Ethan Lane, vice president of government affairs at the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, called the order "a vital next step toward securing a steady beef supply chain and increasing opportunities for profitability for our producers."
American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall thanked Biden for the order, specifically for the supply chain and machinery repair provisions, but added his team would "closely examine" all potential impacts.
Julie Anna Potts, CEO of the North American Meat Institute, which represents processors, warned the new regulations would have "unintended consequences for consumers and producers," potentially increasing the cost of food and opening floodgates for litigation.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce was also critical.
"Our economy needs both large and small businesses to thrive — not centralized government dictates," the chamber said in a release. "In many industries, size and scale are important not only to compete, but also to justify massive levels of investment."
Jim Monroe, spokesman for the National Pork Producers Council, said it would be premature to comment on Biden's order until USDA has proposed specific rules.
He did say, however, NPPC "generally opposes any regulations that interfere with pork producer rights to freely enter contractual relationships." Monroe said he can't speculate yet whether Biden's order will interfere with contracts.
National Chicken Council President Mike Brown said the order "seems like a solution in search of a problem" since the chicken industry is already highly regulated, is one of the least consolidated industries in animal agriculture and already has a "Hatched, Raised & Processed in the U.S." label on American chicken.
Small farm advocacy groups and labor unions praised the move.