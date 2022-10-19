sm albertsons grocery store.jpg

An Albertsons store. Kroger plans to buy Albertsons in one of the largest mergers in the history of the U.S. grocery industry.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Kroger Co. plans to buy Albertsons Cos. in a $24.6 billion deal, one of the largest mergers in the history of the U.S. grocery industry.

If approved by officials, the deal would unite America's two largest grocery chains, creating a new grocery giant with increased scale, market share and negotiating power.

