A bipartisan bill addressing the labor shortage in agriculture through immigration reform was reintroduced in the U.S. House last week by Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.
The Farm Workforce Modernization Act, HR 1537, has the support of 24 Democrats and 20 Republicans.
It would establish a program for agricultural workers in the U.S to earn legal status and establish a mandatory, nationwide E-Verify system for all agricultural employment with a structured phase-in process.
The bill would also reform the H-2A temporary worker visa program to provide more flexibility for employers, streamline the process and provide access to year-round workers.
The original version of the bill passed the House in December 2019 on a 260-165 vote and had the support of more than 300 agricultural groups.
Sponsors of the current bill say it was negotiated over several months with input from agricultural stakeholders and labor organizations, and some of those groups are chiming in with statements of support.
Throughout the process of drafting the legislation in the previous Congress, Lofgren and Newhouse met with a wide variety of stakeholders to solicit input and build support, said Chuck Connor, president of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives.
“That inclusivity helped FWMA (Farm Workforce Modernization Act) become the first agriculture immigration bill to pass the House in over 30 years, doing so with significant bipartisan support,” he said.
“Once the bill is, hopefully, approved by the House, we look forward to working with the Senate to ensure that any final legislation addresses concerns with the FWMA and ensures the future competitiveness of farmers and ranchers,” he said.
United Fresh Produce Association and its members have pushed for this reform for many years, said Tom Stenzel, president and CEO of the association.
“There remains work to be done to address the industry’s labor challenges, but this bill is an integral first step towards achieving our ultimate goal,” he said.
The bill is “the culmination of nearly a decade of negotiations between key stakeholders and represents an important first step toward resolving, once and for all, one of the biggest challenges facing American farmers,” said Dave Puglia, president and CEO of Western Growers.
“We recognize that there is more work to be done, but this marks a major step forward,” he said.
The legislation is a necessary and first step in addressing the labor crisis in agriculture, said Jim Bair, president and CEO of U.S. Apple Association.
“The current system causes an unstable situation for not only apple growers, but for all farmers who depend on immigrant labor to bring Americans healthy and affordable food,” he said.
“The legislation is a compromise and the first step in a lengthy process, he said.
For decades, National Milk Producers Federation has fought hard for agricultural labor reform, said Jim Mulhern, the federation’s president and CEO.
“This bipartisan bill takes a significant step toward ultimately addressing through legislation the workforce crisis plaguing American agriculture,” he said.
Bipartisan agricultural labor reform can and must be done, and National Milk will continue its work to strengthen areas in the legislation that are key for dairy’s workforce, he said.
The U.S. pork industry is suffering from a serious labor shortage, negatively impacting farms and processing plants, said Jen Sorensen, president of National Pork Producers Council.
“Unfortunately, the current H-2A visa program is designed for seasonal agriculture, ignoring the needs of U.S. pork producers and other year-round livestock farmers,” she said.
National Pork thanks Representatives Lofgren and Newhouse for jumpstarting this critical conversation, she said.