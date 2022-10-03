House Republicans are calling for a study of foreign investment in U.S. farmland and its impact on national security, trade and food security.
Glenn “GT” Thompson, Republican leader of the House Agriculture Committee, and James Comer, Republican leader of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, were joined by 128 colleagues in a letter to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro of the U.S. Government Accountability Office requesting the study.
The lawmakers also asked for information on the U.S. government’s efforts to monitor foreign acquisitions.
Foreign ownership and investment in U.S. agricultural land nearly doubled from 2010 through 2020 to 37.6 million acres, representing 2.9% of all privately held agricultural land and 1.7% of all land in the U.S., the letter states.
"This growing trend has elevated concerns regarding national security in a time of uncertainty that is already compounded by challenges to our supply chain infrastructure, high input costs for farmers and geopolitical pressures," Thompson said Monday in a statement.
“It is critical for Congress to have a thorough understanding of foreign investment in our nation’s agricultural lands,” he said.
While investors from Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom are regularly among the top foreign investors, investors from countries such as China and Saudi Arabia have increased their investment in U.S. agricultural land, the letter states.
"China’s ownership of U.S. farmland is a threat to our food security and national security. An affordable, reliable food supply is critical to our nation’s well-being and prosperity, and we must ensure America maintains control of our nation’s resources," Comer said.
“We are calling on the Government Accountability Office to report on the scope of this threat to our food supply to inform Congress how we can best protect the security of the American people,” he said.
One of the largest groups of foreign investors is renewable energy companies, causing some to raise concerns that farmland is being removed from agricultural production, the letter states.
“Concerns about national security, including a Chinese company’s purchase of farmland in North Dakota near an Air Force base that is home to top-secret drone technology, drive fears of foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural land,” the letter states.
Concerns have also been expressed that foreign investment in U.S. farmland could result in foreign control of available U.S. farmland, especially prime agricultural lands, and possibly lead to foreign control over food production and food prices, the letter states.
The Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act of 1978 requires all foreign persons holding agricultural land to file a report of such holdings with the U.S. government, specifically USDA’s Farm Service Agency.
FSA prepares an annual report on foreign holdings of U.S. agricultural land, including acres by state and county, acres by type of agricultural land and acres by country of foreign investor.
Users of FSA’s data have found inaccuracies and express concerns that estimates of foreign ownership of agricultural land may be underreported due to the data’s lack of reliability and the definitions used by USDA to report foreign ownership, the letter states.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.