sm farmland 2.jpg (copy)

Republican members of the U.S. House want a report on foreign ownership of farmland.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

House Republicans are calling for a study of foreign investment in U.S. farmland and its impact on national security, trade and food security.

Glenn “GT” Thompson, Republican leader of the House Agriculture Committee, and James Comer, Republican leader of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, were joined by 128 colleagues in a letter to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro of the U.S. Government Accountability Office requesting the study.

