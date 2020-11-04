WASHINGTON, D.C. — Final tallies for some U.S. House and Senate races remain tight, but the results are in for key seats that experts say could impact federal agricultural policy.
Wednesday midday vote counts from The Associated Press show Democrats will likely retain control of the House but the battle for control of the Senate remains undecided.
If the House remains Democrat-controlled and the Senate remains in the hands of the Republicans, two key factors could still dramatically impact congressional farm policy: who wins the presidency and who controls the House and Senate agriculture committees.
Election results so far show the membership of both ag committees will be changing.
When an incumbent legislator who is on a committee loses an election, that does not mean the winner automatically gets that committee seat. Each party assigns its members to committees.
As the Capital Press reported earlier, the biggest news on this front is that Republican challenger Michelle Fischbach, a former lieutenant governor, ousted Democratic incumbent Collin Peterson in Minnesota, chairman of the House Agricultural Committee.
Also, at least four Republican members of the 48-member committee won't return next year, leaving their seats open. Democrats control 26 seats and the Republicans control the rest.
Other election updates involving ag committee members:
• Democratic incumbent Rep. Xochitl Torres-Small of New Mexico lost to Republican Yvette Herrell.
• Incumbent Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa kept her seat against Republican David Young.
• Rep. Abigail Spanberger, incumbent Virginia Democrat, is in a tight race against Republican Nick Freitas. AP reports Freitas is leading by 0.2%.
In the Senate, Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., chairman of the 20-member Senate Agriculture Committee, is retiring, leaving his seat open. Other ag committee outcomes:
• In Kentucky, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell beat Democrat Amy McGrath.
• Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, narrowly held onto her seat in her run against Democrat Theresa Greenfield.
• Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., faced off against Rep. Dough Collins, R-Ga., and Democrat Raphael Warnock, among other candidates. The Associated Press has Warnock leading at 32.1%, but since no candidate got 50% of the vote, a runoff election will likely be scheduled for January.
• Also in Georgia, Sen. David Perdue, a Republican, is leading in his race against Democrat Jon Ossoff.
• In Mississippi, incumbent Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith won against Democrat Mike Espy.