The House Appropriations Committee has approved an amendment to the FY 2022 Homeland Security Appropriations Act that would allow agricultural employers with year-round labor needs to access the H-2A program in fiscal year 2022.
The amendment was introduced by Reps. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.
“Our farmers and ranchers remain in desperate need of a legal and reliable workforce,” Newhouse said told the committee.
Americans do not want these jobs, and farmers must turn to the H-2A program, he said.
“Unfortunately, the program does not work for all of agriculture, such as the dairy industry or the greenhouse industry or operations with multiple crops with harvest times that overlap requiring year-round labor,” he said.
The H-2A temporary visa program is limited to temporary and seasonal labor needs and does not provide for year-round labor needs.
“This amendment, while only a few lines on a piece of paper, it would provide critical relief to the entire agricultural industry,” he said.
The amendment won’t change the time limits on how long H-2A guestworkers can stay in the country or the requirement that farmers need to show they first tried to hire American workers, he said.
“It would simply ensure that all of agriculture can utilize the H-2A program. It supports legal immigration,” he said.
The amendment allows agricultural employers to use H-2A regardless of whether the work is temporary or seasonal, said Claudia Larson, senior director of government regulations for National Milk Producers Federation.
That’s really useful to the dairy industry and other year-round industries that are not allowed to access H-2A workers, she said.
While the amendment just pertains to fiscal year 2022, the effects of this amendment go beyond that to the broader immigration conversation, she said.
It is a short-term fix, but it adds momentum to the ongoing bipartisan effort to find a long-term legislative solution to the agricultural labor crisis, she said.
The dairy industry is awaiting a companion bill in the Senate that improves upon the Farm Workforce Modernization Act that was passed in the House, she said.