Gharda Chemicals International and grower groups are expected to appeal Friday a decision by the Environmental Protection Agency to cancel all registered uses for the pesticide chlorpyrifos.
The appeal will delay EPA from prohibiting chlorpyrifos products under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, the law that controls labels on farm chemicals.
EPA already has banned chlorpyrifos on food crops under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. Right now, farmers are effectively prohibited from using chlorpyrifos.
Growers and Gharda are suing to partially overturn the ban and reinstate chlorpyrifos for use on 11 crops, including Washington apples, Idaho sugar beets and Oregon strawberries.
Farm groups and chemical company argue the EPA should wait for a court ruling, rather than force them to fight another costly battle on a second front to save chlorpyrifos from oblivion.
"There is no reason that EPA action ... cannot await the Eight Circuit's decision," the farm groups and Gharda wrote the EPA this month in a letter foreshadowing the appeal.
Chlorpyrifos was registered for use in U.S. agriculture in 1965 and was broadly used. Anti-pesticide groups petitioned the EPA to ban chlorpyrifos in 2007, alleging harm to children.
After years of studies, the EPA in 2020 proposed reducing exposure by limiting chlorpyrifos to alfalfa, apples, asparagus, cherries, citrus, cotton, peaches, soybeans, strawberries, sugar beets and wheat.
The EPA neither finalized nor withdrew the proposal. An impatient 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2021 gave the EPA 60 days to ban chlorpyrifos, declare it safe or modify its uses.
The Biden EPA opted for a ban, prompting the pending lawsuit by growers and Gharda, the only company that registers chlorpyrifos products.
The day before oral arguments in December before the 8th Circuit, the EPA announced it was taking the additional administrative step of ending registered uses.
Friday was the deadline to appeal. The appeal will delay the action until an administrative law judge rules.
The EPA's action under FIFRA targets three Gharda products. Gharda has assured the EPA that it is preventing the pesticide from entering the food supply.
The USDA has consistently defended chlorpyrifos even as White House administrations change. The USDA accused the EPA of ignoring its previous conclusion that the pesticide could be used safely on the 11 select crops.
In response, the EPA stated it had to act quickly to meet the 9th Circuit Court's deadline.
Gharda, the American Farm Bureau and groups representing growers of cotton, soybeans, sugar beets, wheat, and fruits and vegetables in Georgia and Florida signed the letter to the EPA this month.
