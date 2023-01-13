environmental protection agency
Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Gharda Chemicals International and grower groups are expected to appeal Friday a decision by the Environmental Protection Agency to cancel all registered uses for the pesticide chlorpyrifos.

The appeal will delay EPA from prohibiting chlorpyrifos products under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, the law that controls labels on farm chemicals.

