Agriculture and business groups — representing millions of small and family-owned businesses including farms — are voicing opposition to two key changes to the tax code that may become part of a new budget reconciliation bill in Congress.
In a letter to House and Senate leaders, nearly 200 organizations expressed their concerns about media reports suggesting Senate lawmakers want to expand the current 3.8% Net Investment Income Tax (NIIT) to non-corporate taxpayers and extend the “excess business loss limitation.”
Both provisions were included in the budget reconciliation package of mostly social welfare and environmental spending approved by the House last fall.
“Expanding the NIIT would raise taxes on small and family-owned businesses when they are profitable, while extending and expanding the ‘excess loss limitation’ rules would hurt them in the next downturn. During the Great Recession, many businesses were able to survive, in part, due to policies that allowed them to offset their current losses against taxes they had previously paid,” the groups said.
While those tax changes would increase revenue by more than $400 billion over 10 years, it would be shouldered entirely by small businesses, they said.
“In the face of a possible recession, 40-year high inflation, unprecedented supply-chain challenges and chronic labor shortages, raising taxes on small, individually and family-owned businesses is the wrong approach and should be rejected,” the groups said.
While expanding the NIIT is sometimes characterized as closing a tax loophole and that it would increase Medicare funding, neither of these claims are true, they said.
When the NIIT was created as part of the Affordable Care Act, it was meant to apply to investment income only. The business income of small, individually and family-owned firms where the owners ran the business was specifically exempted. This exemption was intentional and in no way constitutes a loophole, they said.
“This is ill-advised tax policy and it is being considered at a moment when the economy is no longer growing,” they said.
The groups pointed out first-quarter gross domestic product fell by 1.6% and many economists and forecasters predict second-quarter GDP will also be negative.
“This small business tax hike would hurt the ability of businesses that survived the worst global pandemic in a century to remain viable in the coming months,” they said.
“Raising taxes on small and family-owned businesses with the economy on the brink of a recession, a situation which is compounded by the other post-pandemic challenges they face, harms not only the businesses but the families and communities who rely on them,” the groups said.
They urged lawmakers to reject these or any tax hikes on America’s small and family-owned businesses in any legislation considered this year.