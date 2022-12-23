The Senate has confirmed Doug McKalip to serve as chief agricultural negotiator at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
Agriculture groups have strongly supported his nomination for the position, which has been vacant for nearly two years.
McKalip has decades of experience as an agriculture policy leader and trade expert. He has been a senior adviser to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack since March 2021. He was confirmed Dec. 22.
Agriculture groups were quick to congratulate McKalip and voice their confidence in his abilities.
“Doug has proven he is more than qualified for the position with more than three decades of agricultural experience,” said Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation president.
And there is much work to be done, he said.
“Current disagreements over exports to Mexico and potential new trade relationships with the European Union and Great Britain require the leadership Doug brings to the position,” he said.
National grain groups said McKalip is well prepared for the position.
“Mr. McKalip’s work in conservation, with the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and recent negotiations with the Mexican government on biotech issues match up perfectly with some of the most important agricultural trade barriers,” said Vince Peterson, U.S. Wheat Associates president.
“With half the wheat grown in the United States destined for foreign markets, it is essential we have these key trade roles filled and we look forward to having Doug advocate for U.S. wheat farmers,” said Chandler Goule, National Wheat Growers Association CEO.
“We look forward to working with Mr. McKalip as we address Mexico’s looming decree that would ban imports of biotech corn,” said Brooke S. Appleton, National Corn Growers Association president.
Animal agriculture groups also weighed in.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association “is pleased that the Senate confirmed such a qualified nominee who can now get to work promoting new trade opportunities that benefit American cattle producers,” said Ethan Lane, NCBA vice president of government affairs.
“Doug’s impressive career as a public servant working on a wide breadth of agricultural issues brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this key role,” said Krysta Hardin, U.S. Dairy Export Council president and CEO.
“We believe he will serve as an advocate for a forward-leaning trade policy agenda that brings tangible results to U.S. dairy producers, processors and workers throughout the dairy supply chain,” she said.
“The role of the agriculture ambassador is critical to elevating U.S. agricultural priorities within USTR and with our trading partners,” said Jim Mulhern, National Milk Producers Federation president and CEO.
The Senate’s confirmation of McKalip “ensures that American dairy farmers will be strongly represented at the negotiating table as the U.S. pursues full implementation of USMCA dairy terms and engages in trade discussions with Indo-Pacific partners and others,” he said.
State departments of agriculture also expressed their confidence in McKalip.
“Throughout his three decades of leadership in critical roles in agriculture trade policy … McKalip has represented American farmers, ranchers and agriculture around the world and has fiercely advocated for U.S. agricultural products and technology,” said Ted McKinney, CEO of National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.
