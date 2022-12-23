sm Doug McKalip

Doug McKalip, left, with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack at a meeting in 2016. McKalip has been confirmed as the top agricultural negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

 Bob Nichols/USDA

The Senate has confirmed Doug McKalip to serve as chief agricultural negotiator at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Agriculture groups have strongly supported his nomination for the position, which has been vacant for nearly two years.

