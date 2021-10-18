Farmers for Free Trade held a virtual roundtable last week with panelists from the food and agriculture supply chain to discuss the continued impacts of the Trump administration’s tariffs and the need for new trade agreements.
The panelists talked about the importance of both exports and imports in balancing trade, selling product and creating jobs. They pointed out the need for the U.S. to negotiate multilateral trade agreements and rejoin the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, formerly TPP.
The growth in U.S. exports is staggering, particularly for meat, said Joe Glauber, senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute, former USDA chief economist and former chief agriculture negotiator with the U.S. Trade Representative.
Since 1990, U.S. chicken exports have gone from 6% of production to 16-18%, beef exports have gone from 2-4% to more than 12% and pork exports have gone from less than 4% to more than 25%. The same growth is seen in dairy and grains exports, he said.
“So these markets are really, really important,” he said.
The international market for U.S. dairy “was essentially an avenue to dump surplus product for government programs, and now it’s more competitive in world markets,” he said.
The U.S. is now a major competitor in dairy powder and protein, he said.
Dairy exports accounted for 16% of U.S. milk production in 2020, according to the U.S. Dairy Export Council.
Analysis by USDA shows every $1 of exports contributes another $1.17 of additional economic activity. With this year’s exports forecast at a record $178 billion, that’s a lot of jobs, he said.
But the trade wars in the last few years show how disruptive it is when the system isn’t working, he said.
The U.S. was sending one out of every four rows of soybeans harvested to China when those markets closed, he said.
“All of a sudden when these markets are shut off, they have to find new homes and that caused a lot of disruption,” he said.
Soybeans weren’t the only product affected. A lot of what had been shipped out of the Pacific Northwest found its way to the Gulf of Mexico. Elevators and other operators along the value chain were impacted, he said.
“If not for trade aid, obviously, a lot of those reduced revenues for farmers really would have had a very, very large toll,” he said.
Unfortunately that aid didn’t go to everyone affected. There were a lot of other activities that were impacted by the trade wars but not necessarily compensated, he said.
The biggest cost though is that while the U.S. is renegotiating trade agreements and dealing with the trade wars, other countries around the world have been pursuing trade agreements, he said.
“So unfortunately we may have decided to leave TPP, but the rest of those countries got an agreement,” he said.
The U.S. was left on its heels trying to figure out how to get an agreement with Japan while all these other countries have better access to Japan, he said.
In addition to getting back into CPTPP, the U.S. needs to be negotiating new agreements, he said.
Most of the growth in demand is outside the U.S., and trade has to keep pace with U.S. productivity gains, he said.