The Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general from 10 states have filed suit against pesticide manufacturers Syngenta and Corteva alleging that anticompetitive practices have harmed farmers, smaller pesticide manufacturers and consumers.
The complaint claims the pesticide manufacturers have unfairly impeded competitors and artificially inflated the prices U.S. farmers pay for pesticides.
“Defendants do this by deploying a set of so-called ‘loyalty programs,’ which are designed to severely limit the availability of low-priced generic products,” the lawsuit claims.
FTC and the states allege Syngenta and Corteva promise distributors incentive payments based on the purchase of their branded products on condition the distributor keep its purchases of comparable generic products beneath a low threshold.
“Defendants term this a ‘rebate’ for ‘loyalty.' In substance, however, these are exclusion payments to distributors,” the lawsuit claims.
Syngenta and Corteva pay distributors in exchange for excluding their generic competitors, resulting in near exclusivity for defendants, the FTC and others allege in court papers.
“Through this scheme, defendants have suppressed generic competition and maintained monopolies long after their lawful exclusive rights to particular crop-protection products have expired,” the lawsuit claims.
The results are higher prices than would have otherwise prevailed costing farmers many millions of dollars in overcharges, the lawsuit claims.
“The FTC is suing to stop Syngenta and Corteva from maintaining their monopolies through harmful tactics that have jacked up pesticide prices for farmers,” Lina M. Khan, FTC chairwomen, said in a statement.
“By paying off distributors to block generic producers from the market, these giants have deprived farmers of cheaper and more innovative options,” she said.
Syngenta issued a statement saying the customer discounts being challenged are part of a voluntary and industry-standard program that has been in place for decades at Syngenta and other crop protection companies.
“Syngenta strongly disagrees with the FTC’s complaint, which it believes is contrary to the facts and the law and is without merit,” the company said.
“This program is only one of several incentive programs offered by Syngenta in the U.S., and we are disappointed that the FTC has failed to appreciate the beneficial effects that these rebate programs provide to our channel partners and to growers,” the company said.
Corteva issued a statement saying it believes there is no basis for the complaint and the FTC’s case faces significant hurdles on both the facts and the law.
“We will vigorously defend our position that Corteva’s customer marketing programs are fully compliant with the antitrust laws and are, in fact, pro-competitive programs that benefit both channel partners and farmers,” the company said.
Corteva’s marketing programs — contrary to the FTC’s assertion that they block generics from entering the market — facilitate the company’s pro-competitive mission of providing innovative products, services, support and stewardship to customers through Corteva’s network of distributors and retailers, the company said.
“We are confident that we will prevail in this litigation and that there is no basis for the FTC’s complaint,” the company said.
The FTC is joined in the lawsuit by attorneys general from California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas and Wisconsin.
