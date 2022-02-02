USDA Farm Service Agency is not foreclosing on any direct loans under the Farm Storage Loan and Direct Farm Loan programs, despite having sent out a “notice of acceleration” to some producers.
USDA Secretary Vilsack in January 2021 announced a temporary suspension of past-due debt collection and foreclosures for distressed direct loan borrowers due to the economic hardship imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That suspension is still in effect, and FSA is sending letters to direct loan borrowers that clarify what the suspension means.
During 2021, however, some direct loan borrowers may have received a “notice of intent to accelerate” in the mail. Statute requires the notifications to inform borrowers of their options.
“We understand this notice has caused some confusion and frustration,” Zach Ducheneaux, the FSA administrator, said.
“We want to assure you that the suspension on adverse actions, including foreclosures on direct loans is still in effect,” he said.
“We have not, and are not, accelerating your direct loans with the Farm Service Agency or foreclosing on your property securing those loans during this suspension,” he said.
