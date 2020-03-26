USDA’s Farm Service Agency is making changes to farm loan, disaster, conservation and other programs to make it easier for customers to conduct business during the coronavirus pandemic.
FSA is relaxing the loan-making process and adding flexibilities for servicing direct and guaranteed loans to provide credit to producers in need.
The agency announced on Thursday its service centers will remain open but by phone appointment only.
Program delivery staff will continue to be in offices and will be working with producers by phone and using email and online tools whenever possible.
FSA staff is available to continue helping producers with program signups, loan servicing and other actions.
“We recognize that farm loans are critical for annual operating and family living expenses, emergency needs and cash flow through times like this,” FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce said.
”FSA is working to find and use every option and flexibility to provide producers with credit options and other program benefits,” he said.
The agency will be accepting additional forms and applications by facsimile or electronic signature.
Some services are also available online to customers with an eAuth account, which provides access to the https://www.farmers.gov/ portal where producers can view USDA farm loan information and payments and view and track USDA program applications and payments.
Customers can track payments, report completed practices, request conservation assistance and electronically sign documents.
Customers who do not already have an eAuth account can enroll at: https://www.farmers.gov/