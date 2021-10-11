Agricultural exporters and shipping industry leaders had a heated exchange at the Agriculture Transportation Coalition's virtual convention.
Each group — carriers, port leaders and exporters — expressed frustration at the continued challenges that have afflicted the global shipping industry since COVID-19 first hit in late 2019.
Some groups at the Oct. 7 convention blamed others for the backlog. But the conference's leaders said there likely isn't one group to blame; it may simply be a COVID-related domino effect.
"I know by talking with many of our export customers that there is tremendous frustration right now," said John Wolfe, executive director of the Northwest Seaport Alliance. "We're all feeling frustrated and maybe a little bit hopeless."
At the convention, a panel of agricultural exporters talked about challenges their industries are facing.
Scot Courtright, a hay exporter of Courtright Enterprises based in Washington state, said hay exporters trying to secure vessel space to Asia must now book six to eight weeks in advance. But having a booking doesn't guarantee success.
"The schedule often looks wildly different from what we booked," he said.
Courtright attributed export challenges mainly to lack of trucking capacity, minimal inland infrastructure and vessels backlogged at the Port of Long Beach.
Katie Quinn, leader of sales operations in Darigold's ingredients division, said milk exporters are fighting delays and rising costs, especially in shipments to Asia. To improve trade flow, Quinn said Darigold has recently opened an office in Singapore and has shifted some exports through Gulf Coast ports to avoid congestion at West Coast ports. These changes, she said, are expensive.
"U.S. dairy will lose market share if we continue at this pace with delays in shipping and added costs," she said.
Randy Strait, senior director of meat and port transportation at Tyson Foods, said in his 41 years with Tyson, he's worked through port lockouts, labor strikes, the global shutdown of an ocean carrier due to bankruptcy and BSE, or Mad Cow Disease — yet "all of these challenges pale compared to the ongoing port challenges we face today."
Strait said one of the biggest challenges is that delivery windows aren't consistent.
Joshua Woods, supply chain process manager for Blue Diamond Growers, said narrow delivery windows are also hard on the almond industry, and described a September event in which his team had less than 48 hours' notice to haul and load 33 containers before the cargo cutoff date.
"I could give you 50 or more examples like this in the last six months," said Woods.
Kelly Gaynor, representing Scoular, a soybean and grain exporter, said "there is a dire shortage of empty containers and chassis" this year. A chassis is a special trailer or undercarriage used to transport ocean containers on land.
The solutions aren't clear or easy, conference speakers said, because no one party is to blame.
Several exporters had laid blame with terminal operators for giving exporters short delivery windows. But Ed DeNike, president of SSA Containers, with years of experiencing managing terminal operations, disagreed.
"It's very frustrating as a terminal operator, especially when people think this issue is being created by terminal operators not being able to perform. It's just not true," he said.
Even if a terminal has enough cranes, DeNike said, due to COVID backlogs, the terminal is often over-filled with containers stockpiled so high there's no room for cranes to move around — which slows the process of getting ships in and out.
Despite disagreements, exporters and terminal operators at the convention ultimately agreed that the whole system would function better if more infrastructure, more laborers and more inland ports were available.