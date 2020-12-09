As President-elect Joe Biden prepares take office on Jan. 20, experts predict his administration will shape agricultural policy by focusing on public health, climate change and rural development, among other key priorities.
Four panelists — including three former USDA secretaries — discussed what farmers can expect over the next four years as part of a virtual forum Tuesday hosted by the nonpartisan, nonprofit Farm Foundation based in Oak Brook, Ill.
Mike Espy, who served as Secretary of Agriculture from 1993-94 under President Bill Clinton, said he does not see any radical changes coming from the Biden administration, though he highlighted five areas of focus: the coronavirus pandemic, trade, nutrition programs, rural broadband and supporting inclusion in farming.
COVID-19 is the number one health issue in the world today, Espy said, and it will be up to the USDA to make sure consumers have continued confidence in the food supply. That starts with protecting the agricultural workers, ensuring processors comply with safety rules and prioritizing vaccines.
“I would really make sure that essential workers are moved up the line to be inoculated, maybe third or fourth,” Espy said.
Dan Glickman, USDA Secretary from 1995-2001, said the agency should also provide funding to study zoonotic diseases to prepare for possible future pandemics.
“This is an enormous threat for the human race, and an enormous threat for agriculture,” Glickman said.
Ann Veneman, Secretary of Agriculture from 2001-05 under George W. Bush, said she was impressed with how quickly the U.S. food supply chain adapted as bars, restaurants, stadiums and other large gathering places were forced to close amid the pandemic.
But COVID-19 has also accelerated changes in consumer behavior, Veneman said, with more people buying and ordering groceries online.
“I think it’s important for the USDA to help the industry pivot in situations like this,” Veneman said.
Darci Vetter, who formerly served as chief agricultural negotiator for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative under President Barack Obama, also spoke during the forum.
On trade, Vetter said Biden will not immediately end or alter the China Phase I deal implemented by the Trump administration.
“I’m not surprised by that. I think these things take time,” Vetter said. “We do have to move that conversation (with China) into a better space.”
Between the trade war with China, renegotiating the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Veneman said there has been plenty of disruption to farm trade over the last four years.
Espy said he anticipates the Biden administration will use tariffs “very gingerly,” and may reconsider joining past multilateral trade deals. Vetter, however, said she does not expect Biden will launch into new trade deals anytime soon.
The panel agreed that Biden’s environmental policies will likely influence agricultural policy, especially as it pertains to fighting climate change.
Glickman said said he suspects the new administration will be more conservation-minded, though he framed climate change as an economic issue, rather than a political issue.
“What we in agriculture need to do is be a party to all of this, not to fight it but to participate in it,” he said.
Veneman said Biden recognizes the U.S. needs to have climate-smart policies that lead to jobs, while helping farmers adopt environmentally-conscious practices and technology.
“We know it can be done. We know we can help the environment through agriculture,” she said. “We have to have a seat at the table, and help farmers get from here to there.”
In his “Build Back Better” plan for rural America, Biden campaigned on expanding broadband or wireless broadband via 5G to every American.
Glickman said the administration must follow through on this proposal to bridge the “digital divide” in America. Like the large-scale electrification of rural America under Franklin Roosevelt, or the development of the Interstate Highway Act under Dwight Eisenhower, Glickman said rural broadband should warrant full attention and investment.
“USDA is a big factor in getting that done, but it can’t be done without the private sector as well,” he said. “It’s critical to survive today. It’s not a luxury anymore.”