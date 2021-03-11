Former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson is teaming up with Combest, Sell & Associates to advocate for agriculture and rural America.
Combest Sell represents associations, coalitions and corporations on agriculture, food security and rural policy issues at the federal level.
Peterson will play a consulting and advisory role. He will not lobby in the near term but will engage with current and future Combest Sell clients to promote and protect policies that bolster U.S. agriculture and rural America, according to a press release.
“We are honored and excited to team up with Collin,” Tom Sell, cofounder of Combest, Sell & Associates, said.
“While we come at issues from different political perspectives, we have always agreed on the goal of promoting a dynamic and diverse U.S. agriculture sector rooted in the family farms that bring stewardship and entrepreneurial creativity to the critical work they perform each day,” he said.
“We believe our partnering with the former chairman will help our clients and all of U.S. agriculture promote policies that will meet the needs of a growing world into the future,” he said.
Peterson served in the U.S. House for 15 years and as the Democratic leader of the House Agriculture Committee since 2005.
“My heart has always been with and for America’s farm families who do an immeasurable good for our nation and world,” Peterson said.
“I am now very pleased to join forces with Tom and the crew at Combest Sell who have built a strong reputation for tireless and thoughtful advocacy. Together, we hope to raise the bar for all those affected by farm and food policy — providing wise counsel and building the case for strong and fair policies going forward,” he said.