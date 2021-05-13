Dan Glickman, who was USDA secretary under President Clinton, has written a book about his life and career.
“Laughing at Myself: My Education in Congress, on the Farm, and at the Movies” is set to be released on June 8 by University Press of Kansas.
In the book, Glickman tells his story of a classical family background, religious heritage and “Midwestern-nice” roots and how it led to a long and successful career in public office, according to the publisher.
“Laughing at Myself” combines Glickman’s sense of humor with serious reflection on his rise from the middle of nowhere to becoming a successful U.S. politician and the first Jewish secretary of agriculture.
A religious man that cherishes his strong family ties, Glickman shares the lessons he has learned about success, compromise and staying true to himself.
Glickman defines success as a willingness to listen, an ability to communicate ideas and a yen for compromise.
He has successfully navigated the worlds of congressional politics, cabinet-level administration and the entertainment industry and offers readers the many tricks of the trade he has learned over the years.
Glickman is convinced that the toxicity seen in the current political culture and public discourse can be mitigated by the principles that have guided his life — a strong sense of humor, respect and civility, a belief system based on the Golden Rule and a steadfast commitment to solve problems.
While those values form the backbone of his personal life and professional career, the real key to his success has been resiliency.
Glickman recently retired from the Aspen Institute. He is currently on the board of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the World Food Program USA. He is also a senior fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center. He served for 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and as chairman of the Motion Picture Association of America.