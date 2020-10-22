A former chief agricultural negotiator for the U.S. told North American government ag officials to embrace and promote their alliance as challenges loom in global trade.
Darci Vetter was keynote speaker Oct. 20 during the Tri-National Accord virtual meeting.
The accord represents a longstanding commitment among the senior state and provincial agricultural officials in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico to work together on agricultural trade and development issues.
During the Obama administration, Vetter led the negotiation of the Trans-Pacific Partnership agricultural package, as well as bilateral deals with Japan, China, Brazil and other countries. She is now lead for global affairs and vice chair of agriculture and food at Edelman Public Affairs, a communications firm.
Vetter said the accord between the three countries is needed more now than ever.
Challenges include low commodity prices, climate change, new trade agreements with competitors and trade policy changes that have subjected farmers to tariffs or retaliatory measures.
The COVID-19 pandemic also revealed weaknesses in the food system, such as the safety of farm and food processing workers and the collapse of foodservice markets, she said.
"Given the magnitude and the number of (agricultural) needs ... governments at all levels will necessarily be an important part of stitching that food system back together," she said. "It is not something that the private sector can or should do on its own."
Subsidies, disaster payments, infrastructure investments and renewed calls for research may all be necessary, but could impact neighbors in an integrated economy, she said.
"There will be opportunities for our three countries to work together and leverage regional approaches for recovery," Vetter said. "There may be political temptation to use recovery programs to stifle competition or reduce economic openness."
For the most part, countries have "behaved rather well" responding to COVID, imposing short-term export restrictions on food that have now been lifted or significantly eased, she said.
"Temporary, targeted, transparent and proportional' are the (World Trade Organization) watch words for measures adopted in emergencies such as COVID-19," she said.
Vetter likened the three countries to neighbors or siblings: "We love them the most, but they annoy us the best."
"Do not be tempted to retreat into those long-standing positions, do not just try and annoy each other the best," she said. "Use the knowledge we have about what annoys us to look for really creative solutions."
Vetter asked the officials to promote the value of being part of an allied North America and global institutions like the WTO. It gives farmers options for engaging in the global marketplace, she said.
"The problems that are ahead of us are daunting, they are global, and they are border-agnostic, so we are going to need that key language of science and common approaches to solve them," she said.