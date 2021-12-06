Food price inflation will moderate during 2022 as commodity prices and other factors return to more normal levels, an expert says.
Increasing food prices have commanded the attention of consumers, the media and the Biden administration, rising 5.3% year over year in October and 3.3% year to date through October.
That’s compared to an annual average increase of 2.4% during the previous two decades, according to USDA.
Agricultural commodity prices and energy prices have been on the rise for the last couple of decades. That structural inflationary pressure had been touching the food supply chain for a long time leading up to COVID-19, said Ricky Volpe, an associate professor at California Polytechnic State University’s agribusiness department.
“Then COVID hit and it was a disruption and it had a lot of impacts on the food supply chain, many of which we’re still feeling, some of which are actually intensifying,” he said during the latest “Dairy Download” podcast.
COVID-19 applied additional costs in the food supply chain that allowed a lot of the upstream cost pressure to transmit down to retail food prices, he said.
“So what’s happening here and now … COVID drove a major shift to eating at home, to grocery, to food at home. ... That is the single most important factor,” he said.
Just before COVID-19 hit, the consumption of food away from home eclipsed food at home for the first time in U.S. history, he said.
“We were spending more of our food dollars away from home than at the grocery store and overnight, COVID flipped the switch on that in a big, big way,” he said. "So that was a shift that our food supply chain simply wasn’t ready for."
The supply chain wasn’t ready for that in terms of the labor force, regulations, truck capacity, store capacity, the cold chain and grocery demand. Consumers were confused about the food supply chain and engaged in stockpiling behavior, he said.
“And all of these things overnight really increased cost pressures in a big way for the food supply chain, all the way from production to manufacturing and transportation to retail. And that’s been driving up food prices ever since,” he said.
There is no question most food retailers are dealing with shortages, and it seems to be a much bigger problem for the independent operators — the single-store and four-to-10 store operators, he said.
They don’t have the direct connections to the consumer packaged goods companies. They don’t have their own truck capacity or the labor force, he said.
Some of the bigger companies have become better at masking the problems, purchasing more of what’s readily available to fill up empty space as it occurs in their stores, he said.
As for food price inflation easing, he sees that happening in 2022. USDA’s food price outlook is for grocery inflation to return to normal levels in 2022 at roughly 2%.
“And I think a lot of that reflects corn, wheat and soybean prices moderating back down to normal, consumers backing away from stockpiling behavior, increasing improvements in the labor market as we see people return to work, as we see grocery stores and manufacturing facilities returning to full employment,” he said.
However, he doesn’t see a solution in sight for the ongoing issues with truck transportation.
But barring any issues with COVID variants or severe weather, all signs point to a return to normal food inflation. That doesn’t mean food prices are coming down, just that there won’t be another big jump, he said.